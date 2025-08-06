Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

What happened in Westfield, Indiana? Shooting, active shooter reports surface

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 12:54 am IST

Police are actively searching for a suspect who opened fire at officers following a traffic stop in Westfield, Indiana.

Westfield, Indiana — Police are actively searching for a suspect who opened fire at officers following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect opened fire at officers in Westfield, Indiana.(Pexels/Representative)
A suspect opened fire at officers in Westfield, Indiana.(Pexels/Representative)

According to authorities, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near U.S. 31 and 196th Street. The driver refused to stop, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed.

After the crash, the suspect exited the car and fired multiple shots at officers before fleeing the scene on foot.

No officers were injured in the incident. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 317-773-1282.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / What happened in Westfield, Indiana? Shooting, active shooter reports surface
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On