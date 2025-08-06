What happened in Westfield, Indiana? Shooting, active shooter reports surface
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 12:54 am IST
Police are actively searching for a suspect who opened fire at officers following a traffic stop in Westfield, Indiana.
Westfield, Indiana — Police are actively searching for a suspect who opened fire at officers following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
According to authorities, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near U.S. 31 and 196th Street. The driver refused to stop, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed.
After the crash, the suspect exited the car and fired multiple shots at officers before fleeing the scene on foot.
No officers were injured in the incident. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 317-773-1282.
