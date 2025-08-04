LA mass shooting: 2 dead, 6 injured at unofficial after-party in downtown

Two people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting early Monday in downtown Los Angeles, following what authorities described as an unofficial after-party, according to ABC News. A mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Monday left two people dead and six others wounded.(Representative Image: Pixabay)

Also Read: Multiple PATH trains suspended after Newport Station fire: Video shows smoke-filled train in Jersey City

What happened in downtown Los Angeles?

Los Angeles Police Department commanding officer Letisia Ruiz told ABC News, on Sunday, around 11 pm, police officers spotted someone running into what appeared to be a party with 50-60 people. One person was arrested by the police due to possession of arms, and the scene was locked down and cleared out before they answered another call.

However, around 1 am on Monday, Ruiz explained, they received a call for shots fired from the same location. Upon arrival, the police witnessed several people being gunned down. Police revealed that a total of eight people were struck by gunfire, and all were adults.

The police currently have no suspect and no motive.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as the story develops.