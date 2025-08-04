Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

LA mass shooting: 2 dead, 6 injured at unofficial after-party in downtown

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 08:22 pm IST

A mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Monday left two people dead and six others wounded.

Two people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting early Monday in downtown Los Angeles, following what authorities described as an unofficial after-party, according to ABC News.

A mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Monday left two people dead and six others wounded.(Representative Image: Pixabay)
A mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Monday left two people dead and six others wounded.(Representative Image: Pixabay)

Also Read: Multiple PATH trains suspended after Newport Station fire: Video shows smoke-filled train in Jersey City

What happened in downtown Los Angeles?

Los Angeles Police Department commanding officer Letisia Ruiz told ABC News, on Sunday, around 11 pm, police officers spotted someone running into what appeared to be a party with 50-60 people. One person was arrested by the police due to possession of arms, and the scene was locked down and cleared out before they answered another call.

However, around 1 am on Monday, Ruiz explained, they received a call for shots fired from the same location. Upon arrival, the police witnessed several people being gunned down. Police revealed that a total of eight people were struck by gunfire, and all were adults.

The police currently have no suspect and no motive.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as the story develops.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / LA mass shooting: 2 dead, 6 injured at unofficial after-party in downtown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On