Multiple PATH trains suspended after Newport Station fire: Video shows smoke-filled train in Jersey City

A rush hour fire beneath a PATH train in Jersey City caused major commuter disruptions Monday morning, as thick smoke filled a train near Newport Station, prompting an emergency evacuation and suspension of multiple lines. Fire crews responded swiftly to the incident, adding to the mounting frustrations of commuters, as reported by CBS News. A fire beneath a PATH train in Jersey City during rush hour led to significant commuter disruptions.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Also Read: Gifford Fire update: Central California blaze nears 50,000 acres, scary time-lapse video surfaces

Multiple PATH trains suspended due to Newport Station Fire: Watch video

As of Monday morning, the PATH train services remain suspended on the Journal Square to 33rd Street and Hoboken to World Trade Center lines due to the fire incident. However, the service line from The Hoboken to the 33rd Street has resumed.

NJ Transit and NY Waterway are currently cross-honoring tickets to help commuters find alternative routes.

A video was shared by user @JosephNikhilRe3 on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the fire incident. The clip shows a train filled with smoke as passengers urge to open the doors and then rush towards them. Once outside the train, the video shows a visual of a part of the train on fire as people rush to safety. The clip was captioned, “Jersey city path at Newport.”

Here is the clip of the Newport Station fire incident:

Also Read: Canadian wildfires: Here's what air quality looks like in Syracuse, New York, Michigan, Vermont and Buffalo

Multiple commuters treated for smoke inhalation

According to CBS News, Port Authority officials shared that the incident started around 6:15 am on Monday on an eastbound train at Newport Station. Chopper 2 flew over the scene of the incident as fire trucks surrounded the area. The officials added that several passengers were treated for inhaling smoke after they were evacuated from the burning train to the platform.