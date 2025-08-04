Gifford Fire update: Central California blaze nears 50,000 acres, scary time-lapse video surfaces

The Gifford Fire burning east of Santa Maria along Highway 166 has already spread across 49,761 acres Sunday evening, August 4, with 3% containment, according to Santa Maria Times. In multiple zones, people have been ordered to evacuate immediately. Gifford Fire update: Central California blaze nears 50,000 acres (Unsplash - representational image)

A shocking time-lapse video of the fire has surfaced on social media. Take a look:

The rapidly-moving blaze is burning close to the burn area of the Madre fire, which has been 100% contained. The Gifford Fire sent smoke billowing into the sky, which was visible from the Five Cities area to the Santa Ynez Valley. A pall of smoke could be seen in much of Santa Barbara County.

What we know so far

On Sunday, the fire grew as it aligned with topographical features, especially grassy areas. It crossed Branch Mountain Road to the north, and on the southeast flank, it continued its advance toward Pine Canyon, Watch Duty revealed.

An evacuation center and information and resource center has been opened at Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center, 4689 Highway 166, New Cuyama. Meanwhile, Elks Rodeo Grounds is open for large animal evacuation at 4040 Highway 101, Santa Maria. One can call 805-681-4332 for help with livestock and large animals.

Meanwhile, one can bring their domestic pets to any County Animal Services location (open until 6 p.m.), at 548 W. Foster Rd., in Santa Maria; 1501 W. Central Ave., in Lompoc; 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara; or Santa Ynez Humane, 111 Commerce Dr., Buellton (open until 5 p.m.).

As of Saturday night, August 2, as many as 60 structures were threatened, and 226 people were evacuated, according to Safechuck.

Read More | Clearlake fire map, evacuation updates: Blaze near Eastlake Drive and Oak Street in California| Videos

About 561 personnel are battling the fire. It is under federal jurisdiction, but Cal Fire has also joined the firefighting efforts.

Santa Barbara County Fire said that three people were injured. Officials said in a Saturday night press release that one civilian suffered burn injuries, and two contractors were hurt in a Utility Task Vehicle rollover accident.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office shared updates on the Gifford Fire. An August 3 X postreads, “The #GiffordFire in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara has burned 23,000+ acres after starting on federally managed land in Los Padres National Forest. @CAL_FIRE has deployed crews and aircraft and is now in unified command with federal partners — working together to protect lives and communities.”

A more recent post says, “The #GiffordFire — which began on federally managed land — has now burned nearly 50,000 acres, prompting evacuations in Santa Barbara and SLO counties. Over 1,000 personnel are on the ground fighting this fire, as well as aerial assets.