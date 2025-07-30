California tsunami update: Where will waves hit first and at what time - Fort Bragg to Santa Barbara

As the first tsunami waves hit Hawaii late on Tuesday, several parts of California were put on alert for a ‘dangerous situation’. The tsunami is expected to strike the Golden State just after midnight, starting at Fort Bragg. Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Barbara are also under a tsunami warning. Street lights light up parts of the Ala Way Harbor, Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii amid tsunami warnings(AFP)

The tsunami, triggered by an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, is set to impact Fort Bragg as early as 11:50 PM PDT on Tuesday. This is followed by Monterey at 12:15 AM PDT Wednesday, and Port San Luis at 12:35 AM PDT. San Francisco is expected to see waves at 12:40 AM PDT, with Santa Barbara impacted at 12:45 AM PDT.

Further south, Los Angeles Harbor anticipates arrival at 1:00 AM PDT, while Newport Beach and La Jolla both face waves at 1:10 AM PDT, and Oceanside at 1:15 AM PDT. The timings are according to the National Weather Service's latest press release.

Authorities are urging coastal residents to evacuate to higher ground or at least the fourth floor of buildings, as the NWS cautions that subsequent waves could be larger and persist for hours.

Coastal highways, including Highway 1, may face closures, and officials advise avoiding beaches due to hazardous conditions. The tsunami warning, active since the 7:24 PM ET Tuesday quake, remains in effect.

Where will tsunami hit in California and at what time?

Fort Bragg 11:50 PM

Monterrey 12:15 AM

Port San Luis 12:35 AM

San Francisco 12:40 AM

Santa Barbara 12:45 AM

Los Angeles Harbor 1:00 AM

Newport Beach 1:10 AM

La Jolla 1:10 AM

Oceanside 1:15 AM

NOAA's latest alert

“Tsunami waves are now impacting the state of Hawaii,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a bulletin at 8:25 PM local time. The agency also issued a warning for a sparsely inhabited stretch of the northern California coast, raising it from the earlier advisory level.