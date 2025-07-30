Search
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green provides major updates on tsunami: 5 key points from press conference

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 01:07 pm IST

Governor Josh Green expressed relief, though he cautioned that the situation is still fluid and some travel disruptions have occurred.

Tsunami waves have started to reach Hawaii’s shores following one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded, but so far, the state appears to have avoided major damage.

Governor Josh Green reports no significant damage from tsunami waves in Hawaii.(X/Josh Green)
“Hawaii has so far not seen a wave of consequence, which is a great relief to us,” Governor Josh Green told reporters, adding, “It’s kind of a blessing to not be reporting any damage.”

Still, Green pointed out that the situation remains fluid. “We have seen significant water recede several times in Haleiwa, and there were two waves that were measured coming through the Midway Atoll, so that’s been our concern,” he explained.

“Until we see what happens on the Big Island and the full wraparound of the islands, we won’t feel that we are in a position to start seeing and saying that we’re kind of in the clear,” he said. “So far, though, at the moment, so good.”

While Hawaii’s airports haven’t suffered any direct impact from the waves, travel has still been disrupted. Green noted all flights to and from Maui have been cancelled for the night, and around 200 travellers are currently sheltering in the terminal.

