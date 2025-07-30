Videos capture insane traffic in Hawaii: Locals, tourists try to get to higher ground amid tsunami warning

A massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia, triggering tsunami warnings in several countries, including some parts of the USA. Videos of tourists and locals trying to get to higher ground for safety have emerged on social media, after the entire state of Hawaii was placed under tsunami warnings. The Hawaii Department of Transportation warned people to evacuate coastal areas and get to higher ground amid tsunami warnings. (Screengrab (X))

“Here’s a few looking west. Insane amount of traffic trying to get to higher ground,” an individual posted along with a video that captures cars as far as the eye can see.

“Wow... just checked Google Maps and the traffic in Hawaii looks treacherous as evacuations to higher ground are underway from the Tsunami Warning caused by the 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Russia,” another person posted.

A third warned, “Heavy traffic leaving Downtown Honolulu, Hawaii as tsunami approaches. This is why you SHOULDN’T WAIT until the last minute. Traffic will only worsen! If you’re in an evacuation zone, LEAVE NOW!”

Emergency traffic alert:

The Hawaii Department of Transportation shared an alert on social media informing people about access to the local areas.

“Kauai - Avoid Hanalei to allow people to evacuate. We are not closing Wailua Bridge. Oahu - Likelike townbound has been opened. Kolekole Pass has been opened to leave Leeward coast. Nanakuli Contraflow has been shut down. Maui State Highways is staging vehicles and equipment. - Molokai - Kalaupapa Airport personnel are ready to evacuate to the lighthouse. Big Island - Hilo Airport commercial operations have been suspended to facilitate evacuations from Keaukaha. All Islands - Coast Guard Capt. of the Port has ordered all vessels to follow their procedures to leave port,” the department wrote on X.