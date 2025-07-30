US founder records tsunami siren in Hawaii after massive earthquake hits Russia: ‘It’s no joke. Take higher ground’

Tsunami warnings have been issued in several countries, including Japan and the USA, after a massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula. US authorities issued warnings for Alaska and Hawaii, alerting that waves between one and three meters can hit the coastal areas. Amid this, a founder in Maui has shared a video sparking concerns among social media users. He recorded a tsunami siren, adding that it is the first time he has faced such a situation after living in the area for over a decade. Snippets from a video shared by a US founder about the tsunami siren in Hawaii. (X/@DowdEdward)

“Been on Maui 11 years. My first official Tsunami siren,” Edward Dowd, founder of Phinance Technologies, wrote on X. The short video captures a serene outdoor setting juxtaposed with the urgent sound of a tsunami siren.

Here’s the post shared by the founder:

Social media is scared:

People posted varied responses to the video, with many praying for the safety of people in Hawaii. One individual suggested, “Ugh. It’s no joke. Take higher ground.” Another added, “You better get moving!”

A third expressed, “Stay safe, brother!” A fourth wrote, “The weather channel is now telling you to get up at least… 10-20 stories… extremely rare and bad.”

Tsunami warnings in the USA

“A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii,” the US National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System said, reported Bloomberg.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued a warning alert. "The danger can continue for many hours after the initial wave as subsequent waves arrive. Tsunami heights cannot be predicted and the first wave may not be the largest.” In addition, Honolulu's Department of Emergency Management has called for an evacuation for some coastal areas.

Tsunami warnings in Japan

“Damage due to tsunami waves is expected. Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building. Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted,” the Japanese government issued a warning, reported the BBC.