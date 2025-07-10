'Ekdum se hilne laga': Delhi-NCR resident recollects frightening moment earthquake hit

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana. A man recollected the scary moment he was awakened by his house shaking. A Ghaziabad man shared that he was scared after feeling the tremors from the earthquake that hit Delhi and NCR. (X/@ANI)

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9.04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR,” ANI wrote while sharing a video of the man.

The Ghaziabad local told ANI, “I had woken up just at the time when there was a jolt. I was scared. There was another earthquake just a few days ago. Delhi-NCR experiences earthquakes quite often. So, we should be mindful of safety and precautions.”

He also talks about the risk of being in a high-rise building during an earthquake.

What did other eyewitnesses say?

Another man from Gurugram told ANI, “We were sitting here and having tea when I suddenly felt strong earthquakes. I told everyone to rush out of the building. Everyone rushed out.” Another individual shared a similar narrative, saying, “For a few seconds, it felt that the ground shook vigorously. All of us rushed out.”

A passenger travelling by Delhi Metro said that though the trains were stopped, the commuters didn’t feel tremors. “The train stopped around 9.04-9.05 am. We didn't feel (the tremor),” the man told ANI.

Where were the tremors felt?

In addition to Delhi, tremors were felt throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) - Noida, Faridabad, Gururgam, and Ghaziabad. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake had a depth of 10km.

No initial loss of life or property damage from the earthquake has been reported.