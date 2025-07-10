'Ekdum se hilne laga': Delhi-NCR resident recollects frightening moment earthquake hit
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana, and was felt across Delhi and the NCR.
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana. A man recollected the scary moment he was awakened by his house shaking.
“An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9.04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR,” ANI wrote while sharing a video of the man.
Also Read: Delhi-NCR earthquake triggers meme-fest: Tremors swing fan, force open cupboard
The Ghaziabad local told ANI, “I had woken up just at the time when there was a jolt. I was scared. There was another earthquake just a few days ago. Delhi-NCR experiences earthquakes quite often. So, we should be mindful of safety and precautions.”
He also talks about the risk of being in a high-rise building during an earthquake.
What did other eyewitnesses say?
Another man from Gurugram told ANI, “We were sitting here and having tea when I suddenly felt strong earthquakes. I told everyone to rush out of the building. Everyone rushed out.” Another individual shared a similar narrative, saying, “For a few seconds, it felt that the ground shook vigorously. All of us rushed out.”
Also Read: ‘Height of nuisance in India’: Delhi man slams Gurgaon's waterlogging, says China handles rain better
A passenger travelling by Delhi Metro said that though the trains were stopped, the commuters didn’t feel tremors. “The train stopped around 9.04-9.05 am. We didn't feel (the tremor),” the man told ANI.
Where were the tremors felt?
In addition to Delhi, tremors were felt throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) - Noida, Faridabad, Gururgam, and Ghaziabad. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake had a depth of 10km.
No initial loss of life or property damage from the earthquake has been reported.