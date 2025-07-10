Delhi-NCR earthquake triggers meme-fest: Tremors swing fan, force open cupboard

Earthquake tremors jolted Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The strong tremors were felt by many, and some took to X to share their experience. People posted varied visuals, from a video of a swinging fan to a cupboard door opening by itself. A few reacted to the earthquake with memes. Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR. (Screengrab (X))

“Swinging fan, open door”

“Delhi once again felt strong tremors from an earthquake,” an individual posted on X along with a video.

Off camera, a man says that the fan is swinging, and the entire house rocked a moment ago. The video shows a fan moving back and forth.

In another post, an individual shared a picture of a slightly ajar cupboard door. The X user claimed, “#Earthquake so hard opened my wardrobe door.”

Where’s the epicentre?

The 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit around 9:04 am, with the epicentre in Jhajjar in Haryana, according to the National Center for Seismology. Jhajjar is located nearly 60 kilometres from Delhi.

In addition to Delhi, tremors were also felt in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Eyewitness account:

A man in Delhi spoke to ANI and shared the moment he felt the tremors. “I felt the tremors... It was a little scary. We should be mindful of safety when this happens,” the man said.

Memes make an entrance:

The serious situation didn't hold back some X users from sharing memes. While some shared how people are flocking to X to check if there has been an earthquake, others expressed how they felt during the tremors.

An individual wrote, “People are rushing to Twitter to confirm about the earthquake in Delhi.”

Another joked:

A third posted, “The capital of India should be shifted from New Delhi.” A fourth joined, “It was like some horror movie demon shaking the bed.”

A fifth joked, “Polished off 3 aloo parathas like a true warrior. Sat on my bed, belly full, questioning my gluttonous act. Suddenly, an earthquake hit. Either Mother Earth disapproved… or my calorie count finally registered on the Richter scale.”