Terrifying video: House, cars violently shake during Alaska earthquake that briefly triggered tsunami warning

A video of a house and a few cars shaking due to a massive 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska's southern peninsula on Wednesday has surfaced online. The tremors triggered a tsunami warning, which was later downgraded to an advisory and ultimately cancelled. A snippet from a video shows a house and cars shaking during an earthquake in Alaska. (X/@AKearthquake)

Alaska Earthquake Center, an earthquake monitoring agency at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, shared the video of the moment the earth started shaking.

“We got this incredible footage of today's earthquake from a resident in Sand Point, about 50 miles from the epicenter. We are grateful to those who shared their experiences -- it allows others to understand what an earthquake is like, and be better prepared,” the agency wrote.

“We are also grateful that we have not heard of anyone injured from this fairly large earthquake for Alaska,” it added.

What does the video show?

Though short, the six-second video captures cars and a house violently shaking due to the earthquake.

Why was the tsunami warning issued?

According to a report by the Guardian, the first waves were projected to land on Sand Point, a village with a population of 580.

“We have seen other earthquakes in the area that have not generated significant tsunami waves, but we’re treating it seriously and going through our procedures, making sure communities are notified so they can activate their evacuation procedures,” Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for Alaska’s emergency management division, told the Guardian about an hour after the quake.

Officials were also asked to move people to safety in other areas, including King Cove and Unalaska.

The Anchorage National Weather Service initially posted about a tsunami warning on X: “A Tsunami Warning has been issued for the Alaska Peninsula areas from the Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. Cities included are Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. We can say with reasonable confidence that the Kenai Peninsula Borough locations will not see impacts.”

Later, it was downgraded to an advisory and eventually cancelled. Informing about this update, the agency tweeted, “The Tsunami Advisory is canceled. Some areas may see small sea level changes from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass.”