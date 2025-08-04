Clearlake fire map, evacuation updates: Blaze near Eastlake Drive and Oak Street in California| Videos

UPDATE: Cal Fire said the fire has been mapped at 287 acres. It remains 0% contained as of 4:30 p.m. local time. A brush fire is currently burning in Clearlake, California.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: A roughly 100-acre brush fire is currently burning near Eastlake Drive and Oak Street in Clearlake, California. According to KTVU, the fire has scorched buildings, and evacuations are underway. Check the map here for the latest updates.

What we know so far

Cal Fire units were first dispatched just before 2:20 p.m. to a brush fire reported on the 13700 block of Eastlake Drive. Initially, the fire was estimated to cover 3 to 4 acres with two structures involved.

In an early post on X, Cal Fire stated, “The fire is approximately 3-4 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread with two structures involved. CAL FIRE is in Unified Command with the Lake County Fire Protection District.”

An updated post confirmed the fire has since grown to about 100 acres and remains 0% contained.

“The fire near Eastlake Drive and Oak Street in Clearlake is now approximately 100 acres. There are 15 engines, 5 dozers, 4 hand crews, 3 water tenders, 2 helicopters, 6 air tankers and one tactical aircraft responding to the fire,” Cal Fire said.

Evacuation update

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following zones:

•CLE-E123

•CLE-E126

•CLE-E135

•CLO-E113

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following zones:

•CLE-E124

•CLO-E109

The evacuation orders cover locations including Clearlake City Hall, Lake County Tribal Health Southshore Clinic, Burns Valley Mall, and the Borax Lake area.