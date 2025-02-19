Menu Explore
Kyle Kuzma spent 3 months designing Winnie Harlow's 8.5-carat diamond engagement ring. See photos

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 19, 2025 07:17 PM IST

Winnie Harlow's engagement ring features an 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond with baguette stones, designed by her fiance, Kyle Kuzma

Congratulations are in order for Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma! The supermodel got engaged to the NBA star in a super romantic setting on a private plane over Valentine's Day weekend. The Milwaukee Bucks forward popped the question with a sparkly 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond engagement ring, which he spent three months designing himself.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are engaged(Instagram)
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are engaged(Instagram)

Winnie Harlow gets engaged to NBA star Kyle Kuzma

The newly-engaged couple took to social media Tuesday to share the news. Their joint Instagram post featured a carousel of photos showing the sweet moment. In one of the slides, Harlow can be seen flaunting her diamond sparkler, posing with her hand on her face. Another photo shows the Canadian model kissing her fiance.

Kuzma reflected on his proposal to Harlow in an interview with Vogue published on February 18. The NBA star admitted that he “never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything.” “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time,” he added.

Harlow's engagement ring features an 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond with two baguette stones on the side. The Cay Skin founder recalled the big day, saying, “For a split second in my head I thought, This would be so cute if this was an engagement.” The thought ran through her head when Kuzma asked her to sit beside him as he read her a poem.

“But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head,” Harlow added, per the outlet. However, her hunch turned out to be true when Kuzma concluded the poem with, “Will you be my wife?”

