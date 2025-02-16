Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas step out in London over Valentine's Day week; click selfies with fans

Actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted out together in London over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Daily Mail posted pictures of them outside in the UK and interacting with fans who had recognised them. (Also Read: Tom Cruise's ‘bizarre’ look in Super Bowl ad sparks cosmetic surgery rumours) Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted in London by fans and the paparazzi.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted together

Tom and Ana were reportedly spotted walking in the Soho neighbourhood, with the latter carrying what looked like a takeout bag from a restaurant. In the pictures posted by the publication, both looked happy to stop and take selfies with fans.

Ana opted for a black blazer, a matching top, blue jeans and ballet flats while Tom was dressed in a navy blazer, matching pants and a beige shirt. According to People, the outing took place on February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day. Neither of the actors spoke about their night out.

In a 2023 interview with USA Today, Ana was all praise for Tom while promoting her film Ghosted. She had stated that she’s ‘not at a Tom Cruise level yet’ while talking about pushing herself physically for the role. She added, “But I can appreciate what he does 100 per cent now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing.”

This comes three months after Ana was photographed kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Madrid. In the images, taken on November 21, the duo walked side by side down a street before stopping to share a kiss. She reportedly dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in 2023 and Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

Recent work

Tom, who was last seen in the 2023 film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will soon reprise his role as Ethan Hunt for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The film will be released in theatres on May 23. He has also signed an untitled project with Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Ana was last seen in the 2023 film Ghosted and the 2024 film Eden. She recently filmed the movie Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, in which she plays an assassin. The film is set to release on June 6.