Loved Taylor Swift's engagement dress? Here's how to style stripes from head to toe

Taylor Swift may have many eras, but one thing she always aces? Iconic outfits. And when the world collectively stopped scrolling to gasp at her dreamy proposal delivered by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a lush rose-filled garden, it wasn’t just the romance that stole hearts. Taylor’s chic striped Ralph Lauren dress instantly became the fashion moment of the summer. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Stripes are simple, timeless and yet unexpectedly powerful, suddenly it went from “nice pattern” to must-have of the season. Inspired by her effortless elegance? So if you want to dip your toes into stripes or go full-on pattern power (sans beach-chair vibes), we’ve got your back. From brunch-perfect mini skirts to sharp office separates, here are fun, flattering ways to weave stripes into your wardrobe, Taylor Swift-approved (pretty much).

1. Start subtle with striped accessories

Not ready for a full striped dress? Begin with scarves, hairbands, or bags that feature subtle stripe patterns. It adds just the right pop without overwhelming your look.

2. The classic striped shirt

A crisp striped button-down is a wardrobe essential. Pair it with jeans for casual coffee runs or tuck it into trousers for an office-ready vibe. Vertical stripes in particular elongate your frame and give a polished, Taylor-approved finish.

3. Striped dresses for everyday glam

Take a cue from Taylor herself and invest in a striped midi or A-line dress. They’re breezy, versatile, and make you look put-together in seconds. Choose softer stripes for daytime and bolder contrasts for date nights.

4. Mix and match with solids

Stripes pair beautifully with plain basics. A striped skirt with a white tee, or striped trousers with a solid-coloured top, creates balance and sophistication. It’s the perfect way to make stripes less intimidating.

5. Experiment with colours

Taylor kept it chic in neutral tones, but stripes don’t have to be black and white. Candy-coloured stripes feel playful, nautical navy stripes give vacation energy, while bold rainbow stripes scream Gen Z cool. Pick your palette depending on mood.

6. Go vertical for a slimming effect

If you’re self-conscious about stripes making you look wider, opt for vertical lines. They create the illusion of height and slimness, making striped trousers and dresses an instant confidence booster.

7. Layer with jackets or blazers

Tone down busy stripes by layering them with solid outerwear. A striped top under a denim jacket, or a striped dress cinched with a neutral blazer, looks effortlessly chic while adding structure.

8. Play with textures

Don’t limit stripes to just cotton or linen. Knitted striped sweaters, satin striped skirts, or even sequinned striped tops add dimension to your look. They feel luxe while still nodding to the timeless trend.

From understated accessories to statement dresses, they can be playful, polished, or powerful, depending on how you wear them. And if Taylor Swift’s proposal look reminded us of anything, it’s that stripes never really go out of style. So go ahead, add a striped piece to your wardrobe, and let your outfit tell its own love story.

Similar stories for you:

Suhana Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere proves corset dresses are back

Mary Jane Shoes are back: How to wear this retro classic like a pro in 2025

Shy about short skirts? Try these 8 stylish ways to make them work for you

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.