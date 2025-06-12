Who is Callum Turner? Dua Lipa excited to ‘grow old’ with British actor

After months of whispers, speculation and a diamond ring that nearly confirmed it all, Dua Lipa finally let the world in on her secret. Yes, she and Callum Turner are engaged. “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting,” she told British Vogue. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.” File photo of Callum Turner (L) and Dua Lipa (R) (AFP)

Who is Callum Turner, Dua Lipa's fiancé?

With that confirmation, attention quickly shifted to Turner. He is a London-born actor who has largely stayed in the background of Lipa’s spotlight until now. So, who exactly is Callum Turner? Here’s a closer look.

From Chelsea to the camera: Turner’s early life

Born and raised in Chelsea, London, Callum Turner grew up with a strong creative influence. His mother worked as a club promoter in the West End, and though he had siblings, Turner was mostly raised as an only child in the UK. Before stepping into the world of acting, Turner had dreams of football stardom.

But those dreams were short-lived. “I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t know I had to put in as much effort as the others. And I didn’t,” he told GQ. By the age of 17, he had moved on from the sport, quietly making room for something else. That something turned out to be cinema – a world where Turner would not just survive, but thrive.

An actor with range

Callum Turner made his presence known with films like Green Room (2015) and The Boys in the Boat (2023). Audiences also saw him in The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021), and most recently, he appeared in Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air alongside Austin Butler.

But for Turner, acting is not just a job. It is a constant learning experience. “Everyone that you come into contact with, you take something from them,” he said in a 2018 chat with Flaunt Magazine. “I’m hungry for information. Whether that’s reading Jane Eyre or a book on spirituality or space. I’m just hungry for as much culture as possible,” he added.

And despite success, he has kept his feet firmly on the ground. Speaking to Gentlemen's Journal in 2024, Turner said, “I hope there’ll never be a point when I feel like I’ve made it... I just want to keep doing the thing I love.”

The romance that caught fire quietly

Dua and Callum Turner’s first public spark? A January 2024 appearance after the Masters of the Air premiere in London. There were whispers of slow dancing at the afterparty. Then came sushi dates in LA, cozy strolls in Beverly Hills and eventually, an Instagram soft launch at Glastonbury Festival.

By the time the 2025 Met Gala rolled around, the couple made it official, walking the red carpet together. Lipa stunned in a plunging black Chanel dress, while Turner kept it classic in custom Louis Vuitton.

Engagement rumours swirled later that year, and when Lipa finally confirmed the news, she also revealed that Turner had consulted her sister and closest friends to design the ring. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she told British Vogue.

While they are not rushing to plan the wedding just yet, Lipa added, “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

