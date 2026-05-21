Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie photo with Camron, Savannah raises questions; shock claim made about Tommaso Cioni

Authorities believe Nancy, 84, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

A photo of Annie Guthrie has been widely circulated online with many raising questions, amid the search for Nancy Guthrie . Annie was seen in the photo along with her siblings, TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie and brother Camron.

The photo shared on X showed Nancy, Savannah, Camron and Annie. Next to Annie, who was seen on the extreme right, was a blonde woman in a white dress. The person sharing the photo asked who she was. “So is this blonde next to Annie, her ex-girlfriend?,” the person said.

Notably, there's nothing to indicate Annie dated a woman in the past. As far as official records indicate, she's married to Tommaso Cioni and they have a child together.

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However, the post drew many reactions. “An ex girlfriend, like in gay lesbian? Just curious,” one asked. Another said “Probably a close friend or family member but u just never know lol.” Meanwhile, one claimed “That’s Camron’s wife next to Annie. The girl that’s taller next to him is his oldest daughter.”

Yet another said “Camrons wife is next to him with the 3 kids not sure who the blone hair lady is next to annie but it's not her ex girlfriend and tomasso is probably taking the picture.” Notably, while other Guthrie family members were seen with their partners, Tommaso Cioni was missing from the picture, which led to the person believing that he took the photo. “Guthrie family photo. Nancy with a cane. Savannah with her husband. Camron with his wife. Annie without Tommaso,” self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches also pointed out.

Shock claims about Tommaso Cioni Meanwhile, an online sleuth tracking the Nancy Guthrie case, wrote on X “The HOA director, Will Pew worked in the same office as Walter Goncalves former bandmate of Tommaso.” He indicated that the head of the homeowners' association might have a link to Tommaso through his bandmate Walter Goncalves. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

The post was shared by Riches, or JLR, who asked “Where is Nancy Guthrie?”.