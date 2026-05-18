Nancy Guthrie case: Annie, Tommaso Cioni ‘not seen at their home for over a week’, new claim emerges, ‘They moved into…’

Recent online speculation has surfaced regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, following new allegations about her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who are said to have left their residence in Arizona. Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains an active investigation with little confirmed information. Over 100 days have passed since she was last seen, and while online speculation surrounds her family, law enforcement has not identified any suspects or evidence of wrongdoing. (X/@crimeunmasked)

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing earlier this year after she was allegedly dropped off at home following a family dinner in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. Reports circulating online suggest that concerns were raised due to signs of forced entry and purported blood evidence found at the property. Authorities have not publicly verified many of the claims that are spreading across social media.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives grim update as solving case may take longer than expected

‘Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni not seen at home for over a week,’ new claim emerges The most recent focus on the case arose after self-described investigative commentator Jonathan Lee Riches made posts on X, asserting that Annie Guthrie and Cioni had not been seen at their home for over a week. He claimed that their vehicle was missing and noted that the property had previously been treated as a crime scene by investigators.

“The Sheriff cleared Annie & Tommaso, so they are free to go. They totally left their home. Haven't been there in over a week. Car gone. Same home authorities treated like a crime scene. Where is Nancy Guthrie?” Riches tweeted. However, the claim has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Riches also questioned why the family had reportedly been cleared by authorities while the search for Nancy Guthrie remains ongoing. However, no official evidence has been publicly presented that connects Annie Guthrie or Cioni to any misconduct, and no arrests have been made in relation to the case.

Netizens raise suspicions Meanwhile, several people reacted to Riches' post, with one writing: “Did they leave the city or state? I’d heard they moved into Nancy’s home! Jeez!”

“Can't believe there are hardly any postings of sightings of them. They are really lying low. They know how to move around stealthy...without getting detected. They are smart like that,” another reacted.

“The sheriff said he’s not in charge of the investigation of Nancy Guthrie that the FBI is taking over the investigation of the case that’s what he told people magazine that interviewed him and if you think that Annie and Tommaso are cleared nope,” a third user commented.