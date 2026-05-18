Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives grim update as solving case may take longer than expected

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently disclosed a sobering reality regarding the duration it may take to resolve the case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Sheriff Chris Nanos provided an update on Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, emphasizing the need for a careful investigation. (REUTERS)

In a May 14 interview with People, Nanos provided an update on the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance after the 84-year-old was kidnapped from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

“Nobody wants to make a false arrest. Nobody wants to falsely accuse somebody,” he said. “At some point in time, someday we may have somebody in a courtroom that deserves his or her right to have a fair and impartial trial. The way you get that is through a fair and impartial investigation.”

“There’s frustration because people want to know. But this is just like any other case. Sometimes you solve them within hours or days. Sometimes it takes a long time," Nanos added.

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‘Every passing second must feel like 100 days,’ says Nanos Despite the fact that over 100 days have elapsed since Nancy was abducted from her residence in Catalina Foothills, no suspect has been identified. This situation persists even with Savannah offering a reward of $1 million and the FBI disseminating video footage of a masked figure on Nancy’s front porch.

In the same interview with People, Nanos recognized that both the public and the Guthrie family are experiencing feelings of frustration. He stated, “Every passing second must feel like 100 days because they don’t know. What matters is moving forward carefully so we don’t make mistakes or falsely accuse somebody or make a bad arrest.”

Nanos further emphasized that anyone possessing information should notify law enforcement.

“We still get calls, we still get tips,” he said. “Even if the tip is from last night, 102 days later, because it might be somebody calling saying, ‘Somebody in this neighborhood doesn’t look right.’ We tell our folks here in Pima County: if you see something suspicious to you, call us.”

Nanos has faced criticism regarding the manner in which his office has conducted the investigation into the Guthrie case.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen entering her residence in Tucson on January 31 and is believed to have been kidnapped either late that evening or in the early hours of February 1.