Nancy Guthrie case: Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni ‘totally left their home’? New claims about couple's car, whereabouts

Rumors on social media have claimed that Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, have left their houses amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. The finger has long been pointed at Nancy’s son-in-law since she went missing, but without any evidence. FILE - An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File) (AP)

Many on X have not questioned Tommaso and Annie’s silence, and wondered where they are amid the investigation. While Annie did appear in some videos with her sister Savannah Guthrie about her mom in the past, Tommaso has not publicly spoken out.

“Rumor has it Annie & Tommaso have totally left their home. They have been gone for over a week. Their vehicle is gone,” an X post reads.

“Does Tomasso even work anymore? Or Annie? Strange …….. Always hiding….Where is Nancy Guthrie?” it added.