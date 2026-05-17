Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni back in focus amid search for Nancy Guthrie, ‘Where is the concern or urgency…?’

Criminal Network, which shares updates on true crime on X, wrote, “Nancy Guthrie - Tommaso and Annie. Whether they are guilty or not, Juanita reminded me, that not only were they the last ones to see Nancy alive, but were the first ones at the Crime Scene...... And people still wonder why they are in so many peoples crosshairs..... So the silence speaks volumes...... Where is the concern or urgency for finding your Mother????”

Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni , are back in focus amid the search for Annie and Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Social media users are now questioning Annie and Tommaso for not expressing concern or urgency to find the 84-year-old.

Many agreed to the narrative in the comment section, with one user saying, “Their silence is NOT normal and it speaks volumes!” “Even if they don't want to put their faces on TV, they could at least post a statement IMO. If I had nothing to do with my mother's abduction I'd be out day/night searching,posting and doing interviews.. You're dead right Silence speaks volumes..”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Guthrie family cleared of any suspicion While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified.

Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released

Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously responded to theories about Nancy’s case being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Tommaso. Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe.