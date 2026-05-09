Nancy Guthrie update: Heartbreaking Mother’s Day message left for kidnapper outside Tucson home, ‘Mom would be ashamed’

Ahead of Mother's Day, a person allegedly taking care of the memorial in front of Nancy Guthrie's home left a heartbreaking message for the kidnapper. Mother's Day is on May 10, and the person put up a sign trying to appeal to the human side of the kidnapper. A Mother's Day message was left for the kidnapper outside Nancy Guthrie's home as the search for the 84-year-old continues. (X/@ginamilan_, X/@mikerreports)

Guthrie, the 84-year-old, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been three months since and neither the Pima County Sheriff's Office, who are lead on the case, nor the FBI, who are assisting, have named any suspects publicly. Meanwhile, Guthrie's children – TODAY show host Savannah, and her siblings, Annie and Camron, continue to hold out hope for their mother's return.

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An individual, pointing to this mother-child relationship, tried to send a message across to the kidnapper, seeking to remind them of their own mother.

Nancy Guthrie case: Heartbreaking message for kidnapper The Mother's Day message that was left for the abductor was reported on by Michael Ruiz of Fox News, who has been covering this case from the very start from Tucson.

“Someone placed this Mother’s Day message outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, addressed to her abductor,” he wrote, sharing a video and a photo of the message.