Mother’s Day 2026: The things we don’t say to our moms (but should)

Our moms deserve gratitude more than anyone else in the world. A PR professional, Neel Haldankar, shared, “The one thing I’ve never said to my mom, but wish I had, is a simple thank you for all the little things she has done for me over the years. From preparing my tiffin and washing my clothes to treating me and always being there to listen to my problems, I took it all for granted. I wish I had valued those small moments and sincerely expressed my gratitude to her every time.”

Mother’s Day is a celebration that honours not just mothers, but the essence of motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of such figures in our society. A mother plays many roles in our lives—from caregiver and first teacher to our doctor and closest friend. While we often describe her in beautiful words, in a world that tends to make emotions larger than life, we sometimes miss expressing our genuine feelings . This Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to tell our moms what they truly mean to us. HT Lifestyle captured people expressing the feelings they’ve never quite said out loud to their mothers.

Zahara Kanchwalla, Co-founder and CEO of Rite Knowledge Labs, shared, “I inherited my sense of design and grace, the ability to carry myself with dignity, in a way that is thoughtful and refined from my mother. I learned the importance of financial independence, to dream beyond limits and build a life on my own terms. I often find myself wishing I could thank her for the woman I’ve become.”

Anisha Singh penned, “I’ve always been expressive with my mom, telling her and showing her how much I love her. But something I don’t say often enough is how deeply grateful I am to her. For shaping me into the person I am today, for making me strong, and for never letting societal stereotypes define me. My mother, Bina Singh, didn’t have the same opportunities I’ve had, and I often wonder - if she did, she would have truly been unstoppable and made an even greater mark. That thought alone fills me with immense pride. As I grow, I see more of her in myself, her strength, her empathy, her ability to connect with people. So, thank you, Mummy, for giving me the best of who you are.”