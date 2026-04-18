Exclusive! Inside Pooja Hegde’s Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold, gratitude and growing up

From buying a small gold coin to simple puja at home, actor Pooja Hegde shares memories that shape her Akshaya Tritiya celebrations.



Speaking about what Akshaya Tritiya means to her she says, “For me, it’s always been about starting something with a good feeling. I don’t think I ever saw it as a big festival growing up, but my mom would always say, ‘Aaj kuch shuru karo, achha hota hai.’ So even now, I kind of carry that. It’s more about intention than anything else.”



Recalling childhood celebrations she shares, “I remember going with my family to buy a small gold coin. But the way my mother treated it, like it was such a big deal, made it feel special. And then we’d come back home, do a small puja, it was very simple, but I remember that feeling quite clearly. It's the feeling of home and that's a feeling I chase everyday.” Pooja Hegde

On how she celebrates the day now, Hegde says, “We sit together and do a small puja at home. My family still keeps it very traditional. After that, it’s just spending time together. We don’t make big plans. It’s about being at home and enjoying sweets. It’s our collective cheat day.”

She adds with a laugh, “My mom takes the lead on that. I just follow instructions. Over the years, it has become more about pausing and being grateful.”

Buying gold remains central to the festival. “In most Indian homes, it’s a big tradition. Being South Indian, buying gold is almost second nature. I remember my mom would plan it in advance. It was never impulse shopping. It was always about the future generations. That mindset stays with you, and even today, we continue the ritual.”

She also cherishes heirloom pieces passed down in the family. “I have a couple of pieces from my mom that I’m very attached to. Some are traditional Mangalorean designs, and some have emotional value, like jewellery my dad gifted her on special occasions. Wearing something that already has a story feels different. Like every girl, I love wearing my mom’s sarees and jewellery. Festival days are when we finally get to live that childhood dream.”

Asked about her own bridal choices in the future, she says, “Gold will always be a part of it because it’s such a strong tradition. But I would want to keep it personal as well, maybe mix different elements. Not just wear something because you have to.”



Returning to the present, sharing her immediate goals she says, “It's just to do better work. Every year I tell myself the same thing but I mean it. And also just take out time for myself. I’ve realised that’s just as important as working. I’m trying to be more consistent with my routine. Earlier I would be very all-or-nothing, but now I’m learning that even small things, done every day, actually make a difference in your mindset.”