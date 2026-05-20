Nancy Guthrie update: Twist in case as public gets new silent message at family residence in Arizona

Since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her residence in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona, there has been significant public interest in the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Now, over 100 days after her disappearance, a new physical message has been communicated to the public outside the location where she was abducted. Nancy Guthrie, missing for over 100 days, has led to increased public interest and security measures at her Tucson property. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

Nancy Guthrie Update: A new barrier and signage placed outside her residence Following the revelation that Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home during the night, millions of people who had never met her experienced shock and sorrow. For many, these feelings led to a keen interest in the ongoing news regarding the case, with hopes for a significant development. However, some people have traveled to the crime scene, leading to complications for local residents, an increased police presence, and even a few arrests.

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In response to the heightened activity surrounding the Guthrie residence, steps have previously been implemented to prevent individuals from entering the premises. In February 2026, AZCentral disclosed that a security system, "no trespassing" signs, and a notice outlining potential legal repercussions for trespassing had been put in place. Now, a few months later, it has been reported that additional signs and physical barriers have been placed.

On May 18, the X account @GermanDaphne shared a video captured from a vehicle moving closer the Guthrie property. The footage seemed to show that two short poles had been installed on either side of the driveway entrance, with a chain suspended between them to restrict access. Additionally, a solitary pylon obstructed the driveway, and the video revealed that a sign was hanging from the chain. The X account @imadriienne also posted images of the newly implemented security measures.