Will and Wesley Richman update: FBI-backed operation leads to rescue of missing Utah children, AMBER Alert lifted

In a statement shared on X, the FBI Salt Lake City office said: “Great news update from the Saratoga Springs Police Department about the Amber Alert for Will and Wesley Richman. The boys have been found safe.”

The recovery was carried out through coordinated efforts involving the FBI , the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the Utah County Attorney’s Office, and the Utah Department of Public Safety, according to officials.

The alert has since been cancelled.

According to a press release issued by the Saratoga Springs Police Department, 22-month-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman were located safely on the evening of May 26, 2026, in San Felipe, Mexico . ABC4 Utah also reported that the children were found and confirmed safe following the AMBER Alert.

Two Utah children who were the subject of an AMBER Alert over the weekend have been found safe in Mexico, bringing an end to a cross-border search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

The agency also stated it remains “committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to locate and safely recover missing children.”

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The Saratoga Springs Police Department acknowledged federal involvement, saying: “A special thanks to the FBI for their efforts and support.”

Officials confirmed that while the AMBER Alert has been lifted following the safe recovery of the children, the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

Search followed days after disappearance The recovery comes after an urgent multi-day search that began when authorities issued an AMBER Alert over fears for the children’s safety. Earlier reports noted that police had also released new photos of the children as investigators worked to gather leads and locate the pair.

Authorities had said the children disappeared following a custody-related incident involving their father, Dane Stephen Richman, who failed to return them during a scheduled custody exchange in Utah.

The case escalated into an interstate and international search, with law enforcement agencies warning that the situation could involve travel outside the United States.

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Father in custody following recovery Authorities confirmed that the children’s father, identified as Dane Stephen Richman, 46, is currently in custody. He has been charged in the 4th District Court with two counts of custodial interference, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Officials stressed that these are allegations at this stage, noting that any arrested individual is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Earlier reporting indicated concerns that Richman may have traveled across state lines before possibly entering Mexico.