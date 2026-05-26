Where is Daleza Fregoso? Amber Alert issued for girl, 4, abducted from Los Angeles

An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted in the Arlington Heights area. The child, Daleza Fregoso, is believed to be with Ruben Fregoso, 44, who has been named as the suspect.

The suspect and the child remain missing. The CHP did not reveal where the car was found.

The two were believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV with the California license plate 9DAW715. However, the CHP reported at about 10:30 pm Monday that the car was located.

The California Highway Patrol, which issued an Amber Alert on Monday, May 25, on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, stated that they were last seen about 4 am on Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles. Daleza and Ruben’s relationship was not immediately disclosed.

"Daleza Fregoso was abducted by Ruben Fregoso and they are believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery," the alert said.

Deleza is described as 3 feet tall. She weighs black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 45 pounds.

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Ruben is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The CHP has urged the public to remain alert and contact emergency services if they spot the individuals. Anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Another Amber alert that remains active in the United States was issued for Will and Wesley Richman, two Utah brothers who were allegedly kidnapped by their father, Dane Stephen Richman. Authorities have launched a search for the two brothers, under 2-years old, who vanished after their “seriously depressed” father skipped a custody exchange in Utah on Saturday, May 23.