Arlington Heights shooting reports: What happened in North Chestnut Ave today? Active shooter alert out

As reports of an active shooter emerged from Arlington Heights on Thursday, the local police department issued a statement. In an update, the Arlington Heights Police Department said officers responded to a burglary at 800 N. Chestnut Avenue. A soft lockdown was issued and schools nearby were notified. It is unclear if there are victims at this time. Shooting reports emerged from Arlington Heights on Thursday (Unsplash)

What's happening in Arlington Heights? “The Arlington Heights Police Department is investigating a home invasion in the area of 800 N. Chestnut Avenue. On Thursday, February 19, 2026 around 7:33 a.m., Arlington Heights Police Department personnel responded to a burglary in progress in the area of 800 N. Chestnut Avenue. It was quickly determined a suspected armed offender was inside the residence with the homeowners,” police said in an update on social media.

The Arlington Heights Police Department further added that preliminary information indicates an armed male entered a residence occupied by the two homeowners.

“The residents were able to secure themselves inside a bedroom and call 911. Responding officers made a dynamic entry, rescuing the homeowners and escorting them unharmed out of the residence. During the interaction, officers heard the discharge of a firearm from within the residence. Arlington Heights Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.”

Officers have set up a perimeter at the scene. “The suspect did not respond to officers' commands. Alarm System (NIPAS) was activated for additional assistance with the armed barricaded suspect. Nearby schools were notified and placed on a soft lock down as a precaution.”

“The incident is contained to a single-family residence and is ongoing. Additional updates will be provided when available. Please follow the Arlington Heights Police Department Facebook account for additional updates,” the statement further read.

A SWAT team was also called to the scene. "At this time, our efforts are focused on resolving an isolated police matter in town. The safety of our community is always our top priority," the Village of Arlington Heights said in a statement.