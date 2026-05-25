Saratoga Springs Amber Alert: Where are Will and Wesley Richman? Missing Utah kids' dad named as suspect

“My sisters children have been abducted, please if anyone is in the Utah, Ohio, Washington area or surrounding states and sees these boys or the man we suspect took them, please call 911 or Saratoga Police Department. Please, we need your help and prayers for these boys,” Kate Walters wrote on Facebook.

Dane, 46, is accused of abducting his sons, almost 2-year-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman, sometime over the last week, the boys’ aunt said on Facebook. The children have not been seen since Richman picked them up at their mother’s house in Shelton, Washington on May 16.

An Amber Alert remains active after a Saratoga Springs toddler and baby went missing. Authorities have launched a search for two brothers under 2-years old who vanished after their “seriously depressed” father, Dane Stephen Richman, skipped a custody exchange in Utah on Saturday, May 23, per the New York Post.

She added, “They are almost 2 and almost 1 years old. Their names are Will and Wesley. The man that has them is Dane Richman. He drives a black Toyota sedan.”

Kate further wrote, “Dane’s license plate is A561HL and believe he is in the Black 2025 Toyota Camry. We know he is not in the white Toyota Tundra.”

Amber Alert issued Dane and his ex-partner were in the midst of a custody dispute when he disappeared. He was expected to turn the boys back over to their mother at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday. However, he never showed up, according to an AMBER alert issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Utah Department of Public Safety wrote in an X post, “#Utah #AMBERAlert has been issued/modified: Central Utah 911: Child's Life In Danger! A561HL (UT) black Toyota Camry. Suspect is Dane Stephen Richman who is 46 6'2" 195 lbs brown hair green eyes. Victim #1 is Wesley Dane Richman.”

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The alert said that Dane was “seriously depressed,” facing financial ruin, and “abandoned his home after selling off his belongings.” It indicated that the children may “face imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

Dane missed a custody deposition with his lawyer on Friday. He is believed to be traveling in a Black 2025 Toyota Camry with the license plate A561HL. Police said his car may have a temporary tag.

Meanwhile, an additional electronic AMBER alert was issued to mobile devices in Utah on Sunday morning.