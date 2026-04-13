Adriana Hernandez kidnapping: Florida Amber Alert issued for missing teen from Santa Rosa County; what we know

Adriana Hernandez, a 15-year-old from Milton in Santa Rosa County, Florida, is the subject of an active Florida Amber Alert issued on Monday. She was last seen on April 7, 2026, in the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, located in the Florida Panhandle. Authorities now believe she may have crossed state lines into Georgia. Adriana Hernandez is missing. (X)

Key Details Last Seen: April 7, 2026, in the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, Florida (Santa Rosa County, in the Florida Panhandle).

Description: White-Hispanic female, 5'1" tall, ~130 lbs, brown hair (may have a reddish-brown tint), brown eyes.

Possible Location: Authorities believe she may have traveled to Georgia.

Status: The case was upgraded to an Amber Alert due to an ongoing investigation, indicating authorities believe she is in imminent danger. No specific suspect or vehicle details have been publicly released yet.

What to Do If you have any information on her whereabouts: