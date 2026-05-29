Nancy Guthrie: Annie's alleged talks with other men surface; ‘investigator’ shares Tommaso's photo with ‘another lady’

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found after her family reported the 84-year-old missing on February 1. Authorities believe TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home the night before. As the search continues, three months on, daughter Annie Guthrie's alleged messages with other men have surfaced. Alleged old conversations of Annie Guthrie and an alleged old photo of her husband Tommaso Cioni surfaced while the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

A self-styled investigator also shared an alleged photo of Annie's husband and Nancy's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni with ‘another woman’.

Annie and Tommaso have squarely been in the public eye since NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported towards the start of the case that he might be considered as a suspect. However, this was quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the top cop, Sheriff Chris Nanos himself.

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In a sweeping gesture, Nanos announced that the Guthrie family members were not suspects in the incident. However, speculations around Annie and Tommaso have continued to swirl given their proximity to the matter – literal and otherwise. The duo live closest to Nancy's place. She was over having dinner with Annie the night before the octogenarian was reported missing. After dinner, Tommaso reportedly dropped her home in his car, making the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken.

Here's what was shared about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni online.

What was said about Annie Guthrie? The person sharing the screenshots of the alleged conversations, wrote on X “Annie Guthrie old Facebook posts/comments to other men.”

In an alleged message, Annie had written on one Frankie Rollins' wall, saying “do you need a salty birthday brownie?”. As the conversation continued, Annie allegedly told him “i'm going to salt your head.” This alleged exchange was from 2011.

In another alleged talk with Rollins, Annie had said “are you ready to eat and play?”. As the conversation continued, Rollins allegedly said “It's on. Come to my reading on Thursday, yo. Smile at me from the chairs,” and added “Whoops, meant to add that I'll bring my whip.”

To this, Annie had allegedly replied “what time thurdsay. thats when i was having you over. love, alyosha.” Another alleged conversation with Rollins was shared where Annie wrote “I miss Rama.”

The other alleged exchange she had was with Tom Willett, who she asked if he had left anything on her desk.