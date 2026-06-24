H-1B hiring at University of Michigan sparks row amid ‘No American qualified’ worries; netizens say 'They don't want…'
H-1B job postings at the University of Michigan for visa roles prompted criticism as Americans struggle to find jobs.
Amid the ongoing visa row in the US, public universities throughout the nation are facing backlash after H-1B hiring announcements circulated on social media, reigniting worries that qualified American workers may be overlooked for specific job opportunities.
University of Michigan H-1B hiring sparks uproar
Independent journalist Chris Brunet posted screenshots on X that display two recent announcements from the University of Michigan, revealing its intention to employ foreign workers via the H-1B visa program. The job openings mentioned included an Intermediate Software Developer with an annual salary of $72,100 and an Intermediate Database Administrator with a salary of $75,000.
In reference to these announcements, Brunet stated: “The University of Michigan has filed 2 notices of intent to hire H-1B workers. Intermediate Software Developer, salary: $72,100. Intermediate Database Administrator, salary: $75,000. No American software or database developers were qualified for these positions.”
Also Read: H-1B alert: Trump's $100K visa fee status unclear after judge's temporary stay on ruling; USCIS continues issuing RFEs
All we know about job posting
The job postings were associated with various departments at the university's Ann Arbor campus, such as the Office of Medical Student Education and the Unit for Laboratory Animal Medicine.
The H-1B visa applications have once more highlighted concerns regarding the purported excessive utilization of the program by institutions funded by taxpayers, especially during a period when numerous Americans still express challenges in securing jobs in the technology and professional fields.
Netizens react
Meanwhile, several X users reacted to Brunet's post, with one writing: “All they talk about in Michigan is how bad unemployment is, took me almost a year to get a job.”
“Many friends I know who have kids who went to school there, AMERICAN CITIZENS, can’t get a job after graduating while many of their foreigner friends have been hired by top corporations,” another said.
“I can do both and willing to do it for cheaper. They don't want Americans unfortunately,” a third person stated.
H-1B hiring and growing criticism
The criticism extends beyond the recent H-1B job postings at the University of Michigan. Earlier this year, Brunet had disseminated similar H-1B intent notices from various public universities, such as the University of Arkansas, Indiana University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Michigan.
In March, he provided documents indicating the University of Michigan’s intention to recruit three Business Analysts via the H-1B program. The positions offered annual salaries of $73,000, $83,841, and $112,763, The American Bazaar reported,
Brunet's reporting also included Indiana University. According to the documents he presented, the university had posted notices for a Software Engineer position with a salary of approximately $74,000 and a Data Analyst role with an annual compensation of around $85,000 under H-1B hiring protocols.
These revelations have exacerbated the ongoing debate regarding the balance between attracting global talent and prioritizing domestic employment, especially within publicly funded universities.
The scrutiny of H-1B visa applications is no longer limited to the technology sector. Hiring decisions involving foreign workers across various industries, including healthcare, education, and other professional domains, are increasingly capturing public attention.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More