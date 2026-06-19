Trump's H-1B visa setback: What's the biggest myth Indian students still believe? Expert reveals

A US federal court's decision to strike down President Donald Trump's proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee has renewed discussion around studying and working in the United States. But according to a study-abroad expert, one of the biggest misconceptions among Indian students remains unchanged: that admission to a US university automatically paves the way for a long-term career in America. The expert stressed the importance of planning for post-study careers early. (Representational File Photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times in the wake of the ruling, Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, said students today are becoming more informed about international education, but many still overestimate the role of the H-1B visa in determining career success.

The biggest H-1B myth According to Arora, the most common misconception is that admission to a US university guarantees a pathway to long-term employment.

"In reality, career outcomes depend on a combination of factors, including skills, industry demand, work experience, networking, employer requirements and immigration policies," he said.

He added that students often focus too heavily on the H-1B visa itself, even though employers ultimately hire candidates based on their employability.

"While the H-1B remains an important pathway for international graduates seeking employment in the US, it is ultimately employer demand and a student's employability that drive hiring decisions," Arora said.

Also Read: Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee is ‘unlawful’, US court rules

Students who concentrate only on visa outcomes, he noted, frequently underestimate the importance of internships, practical experience, professional networking and skill development during their studies.

It's not just about tech jobs Another misconception, Arora said, is that career opportunities in the US are limited primarily to technology-related fields.

While STEM programs continue to attract significant interest, he said graduates can also find opportunities in healthcare, engineering, finance, business, research, data analytics and other emerging sectors, depending on industry demand and individual qualifications.

He also stressed the importance of planning for post-study careers early by pursuing internships, research opportunities, industry engagement and networking throughout university.

Also Read: Mixed political reactions as US court strikes down Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee

Students are changing how they choose where to study The recent H-1B developments come as Indian students take a more strategic approach to studying abroad.

According to Arora, university rankings remain important, but employability, post-study work rights and return on investment are increasingly influencing decisions.

Students are paying closer attention to internship opportunities, graduate employment rates and long-term career prospects before choosing a university.

"The US continues to remain one of the most attractive destinations for Indian students," Arora said, citing Open Doors data showing that more than 363,000 Indian students were enrolled at US institutions during the 2024-25 academic year. However, he added that students are becoming "less dependent on any single destination."

"Instead of asking only where they can study, they are increasingly asking how a particular program, institution or destination can support their long-term career goals," he said.