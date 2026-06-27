San Francisco ‘explosion’ sounds worry residents: What happened as ‘booms in Chinatown’ heard - latest update

San Francisco residents complained they heard ‘explosion’ sounds on Friday, June 26. However, there's been no confirmation of any blast from authorities there. A view of San Francisco's Chinatown. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Notably, the sounds were heard a couple of hours back and sparked concerns among many. One person on X asked “wtf are the explosion sounds in sf right nwo?”. Several others jumped in with their opinions of what was going on.

Another commented on the post “literally trying to find out and it's close to our office, keep hearing them and sirens but can't find anything online.”

The original poster also added that the sounds were heard near the Chinatown area and reportedly there was smoke as well. “Heard this from someone at co-working. Everyone is trying to figure out,” they further said. Yet another local added “We hear it near Embarcadero Center and see smoke rising from Chinatown.” The individual also hazarded a guess as to what might be behind the sound and smoke. “Best (optimistic) guess is fireworks?,” they said.

More reports of San Francisco residents hearing explosion Many others chose to head to the San Francisco subreddit thread to check what was going on. “Booms in Chinatown,” one wrote, following it up with “Did anyone hear the booms in Chinatown like 10-15 minutes ago? Anyone know what that was?”.

Another added “Loud Noise today in Chinatown/ North Beach.” They shared more specifics “About 3:30ish loud explosion sounds in Chinatown- north beach vicinity- anyone know?”.

Here too, some people shared that it was merely fireworks causing the disturbance. “Fireworks. It’s always fireworks. It’s never not fireworks,” one wrote. Another even claimed to have seen the person responsible. “It was a guy in front of city lights shooting off fireworks. I saw him," they said.

Meanwhile, another individual was much more skeptical and remarked “Not like 4th of July is next week or anything.”

However, without confirmation from authorities the source of the loud sounds cannot be officially verified. Social media speculation largely leans towards fireworks being behind the loud explosion sounds and it would also explain the smoke. Notably, given the situation has not devolved or triggered a law enforcement response, despite hours having passed, it is unlikely to be something to worry about for San Francisco residents.

(This story is being updated)