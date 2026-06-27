Smoke over Tri-Cities: What's on fire near Kennewick, Pasco and Richland?

Smoke from a fast-moving wildfire in the Alderdale area of Klickitat County drifted into the Tri-Cities on Friday, June 26, alarming residents in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. The fire sits along the north bank of the Columbia River in southern Washington, roughly 30 miles west of the Tri-Cities metro area. Klickitat County Emergency Management (KCEM) has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) and Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation alerts for the affected area in Tri-Cities. (Representaional) (Unsplash)

The Tri-Cities, home to more than 300,000 residents across Benton and Franklin counties, lies directly downwind of Klickitat County under prevailing southwesterly summer winds.

Klickitat County Emergency Management (KCEM) has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) and Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation alerts for the affected area in Tri-Cities, according to NBC Right Now.

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Evacuation orders in place A Level 3 evacuation, the highest on Washington's three-tier scale, means danger is current or imminent, and residents must leave without delay. A Level 2 order means significant danger exists and residents should prepare to depart at a moment's notice.

NBC Right Now reported that , KCEM has advised anyone in the Alderdale area to act promptly and take these evacuation instructions seriously.

According to Franklin County Fire District 3 (FCFD3), the smoke brought into the Tri-Cities by the present wind patterns has already affected air quality and impaired visibility.

The authorities stated, “Individuals who are sensitive to smoke, including those with asthma, COPD, heart conditions, older adults, and young children, should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity until air quality improves.”