Smoke over Tri-Cities: What's on fire near Kennewick, Pasco and Richland?
Klickitat County Emergency Management (KCEM) has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) and Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation alerts for the affected area in Tri-Cities.
Smoke from a fast-moving wildfire in the Alderdale area of Klickitat County drifted into the Tri-Cities on Friday, June 26, alarming residents in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. The fire sits along the north bank of the Columbia River in southern Washington, roughly 30 miles west of the Tri-Cities metro area.
The Tri-Cities, home to more than 300,000 residents across Benton and Franklin counties, lies directly downwind of Klickitat County under prevailing southwesterly summer winds.
Klickitat County Emergency Management (KCEM) has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) and Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation alerts for the affected area in Tri-Cities, according to NBC Right Now.
Also read: Alum Rock Sierra Fire update: Massive blaze in San Jose; check map as scary videos emerge - watch
Evacuation orders in place
A Level 3 evacuation, the highest on Washington's three-tier scale, means danger is current or imminent, and residents must leave without delay. A Level 2 order means significant danger exists and residents should prepare to depart at a moment's notice.
NBC Right Now reported that , KCEM has advised anyone in the Alderdale area to act promptly and take these evacuation instructions seriously.
According to Franklin County Fire District 3 (FCFD3), the smoke brought into the Tri-Cities by the present wind patterns has already affected air quality and impaired visibility.
The authorities stated, “Individuals who are sensitive to smoke, including those with asthma, COPD, heart conditions, older adults, and young children, should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity until air quality improves.”
Also read: Allentown, PA fire update: Massive blaze in Front and Gordon Streets area; scary videos emerge - watch
“Smoky in downtown Pasco area too, I can see it in the trees”
Many residents in the Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland areas have reported seeing smoke and a burning smell.
Some people are also confused about the origin of the smoke. A user posted on Facebook about the smoke and the smell and wrote, “Where’s the smoke coming from? I can smell it from badger canyon.”
A user replied under the post, writing, “It's the entire area. Unfortunately I'm having trouble hearing the fire department today so I keep missing the information on where it's coming from.”
Another user on Facebook replied, “Smoky in downtown Pasco area too, I can see it in the trees.” Frantz Bernadin also wrote under the post. “Pasco and part of Kennewick are under pretty thick cloud of smoke,” Bernadin reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More