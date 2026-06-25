Alum Rock Sierra Fire update: Massive blaze in San Jose; check map as scary videos emerge - watch
The Sierra Fire near Boccardo Peak, 5300 Block of Sierra Road, San Jose was seen from Alum Rock and scary videos were shared online.
The Sierra Fire near Boccardo Peak, 5300 Block of Sierra Road, San Jose, California was seen from Alum Rock on Thursday, June 25. As per WatchDuty, the fire in Santa Clara County is at 5 acres at the time of writing. It reportedly has a slow rate of spread in low grass, and no structures are under threat for now.
The San Jose Fire Department shared an update on the blaze along with a map of the area.
“#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 2 vegetation fire in the area of the 5000 block of Sierra Rd in the east foothills. Approximately 5 acres in size, slow rate of spread. No structures threatened at this time. Please avoid the area,” they wrote.
A cause for the Sierra Fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of injuries yet. No evacuation notices have also been sent out for Alum Rock residents, as the fire does not appear to threaten any nearby structures yet. Several people also shared visuals of the ongoing fire.
Alum Rock Sierra Fire: Scary videos and photos
One wrote “Major fire near Alum Rock, San Jose. Police helicopter hovering.”
Another added “Fire in the east San Jose hills in Alum Rock Park.”
One person shared a photo on an Alum Rock public page and wrote “My niece to send me this picture of a fire in the alum rock foothills, does anybody know exactly where it’s at?”. You can see the photo here.
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Another shared a zoomed in image showing the fire burning.
“Alum Rock Hills fire,” the person wrote. Another added “Alum rock park fire , San Jose , CA , now happening …Lord have mercy,” while attaching a video.
The clip from the road showed a large part of the hill ablaze at night. Another shared a photo from afar, and said “Alum rock fire... I guess it's Mount Hamilton.”
Yet another local shared a couple of pictures and remarked “The East side is on fire by Alum rock park.”
A San Jose real estate agent also shared a video and wrote “Happening now: Alum Rock park fire.”
Yet another clip was shared from some ways off, showing the fire burning strong.
“Watching the fire to the east of our house in Alum Rock Park,” the person noted.
A local also shared a video where a lone helicopter could be seen hovering over the blaze.
“North side of Alum Rock Park. They dispatched about 25 fire departments to it. They're making a lot of noise. This is from my backyard,” they remarked, attaching a couple of other photos of the ongoing Sierra Fire, which you can see here.
Meanwhile, several people from Alum Rock also reacted to the news of the Sierra Fire. “You can clearly see it from the Southside looks like two roads of inferno,” a local on Facebook mentioned. Another added “Crazy people up to no good has to be teenagers.” However, a cause for the fire has not been confirmed yet by the San Jose Fire Department.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More