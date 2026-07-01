US mortgage rates today: Current 30-year refinance rates hit 6.54% as Middle East conflict raises inflation, oil prices

The US mortgage refinance rates have been released. The current estimated mortgage rates are 6.54 percent for a 30-year term, 6.25 percent for a 20-year term, 5.79 percent for a 15-year term, and 5.83 percent for a 10-year term. U.S. construction spending rose by 0.1% in May, attributed to high mortgage rates linked to Middle East conflicts. (AFP)

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has led to an increase in oil prices, which in turn has contributed to rising inflation and mortgage rates.

According to data from the mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac, the average rate for the widely used 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen by approximately 50 basis points since the onset of the conflict at the end of February. Last week, this rate averaged 6.49 percent. Additionally, spending on multi-family housing units, which represent a minor segment of the housing market, saw a slight decline of 0.1 percent in May.

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What is the process of mortgage refinancing? Mortgage refinancing refers to the act of substituting an existing home loan with a new one, typically to achieve more favorable financial conditions. Homeowners frequently opt for refinancing to secure a lower interest rate, decrease their monthly payments, shorten the duration of the loan, or transition from a variable-rate mortgage to a fixed-rate mortgage. Additionally, refinancing may enable borrowers to tap into a portion of their home's equity for significant expenses such as home improvements, education, or debt consolidation.

The refinancing procedure commences with an assessment of personal financial objectives and a comparison of offers from various lenders. The lender evaluates the borrower's credit history, income, debt responsibilities, and the current market value of the property prior to granting approval for the application. Upon approval, the new mortgage settles the outstanding balance of the previous loan, and the borrower starts making payments according to the new terms.

While refinancing may lower long-term borrowing expenses, it frequently incurs costs like appraisal fees, closing costs, and administrative charges. Consequently, homeowners ought to assess if the anticipated savings surpass these expenses. When executed at the right moment and selected judiciously, mortgage refinancing can enhance financial stability, reduce borrowing costs, and assist homeowners in managing their finances more efficiently throughout the loan's duration.

The effect of mortgage refinancing on credit scores The process of mortgage refinancing can have a temporary effect on a borrower's credit score; however, when managed properly, the long-term effects are generally beneficial. During refinancing, lenders conduct a hard credit inquiry to assess the applicant's financial situation, which may lead to a slight, short-term decrease in the credit score. Furthermore, the act of opening a new mortgage account while closing the previous one can marginally lower the average age of credit accounts, potentially resulting in a minor impact as well.

Nevertheless, these short-lived changes are typically overshadowed by the long-term advantages of effective refinancing. A reduction in monthly mortgage payments facilitates timely payments for homeowners, and consistent on-time payments are crucial for maintaining a robust credit history. Additionally, refinancing can enhance the debt-to-income ratio by alleviating financial burdens, thereby making borrowers appear less risky to prospective lenders.

To mitigate any adverse effects, borrowers should refrain from applying for multiple credit types during the refinancing process and ensure that payments on existing debts are made punctually. It is also advisable to check credit reports for accuracy prior to applying. When approached judiciously, mortgage refinancing can bolster financial stability and lead to a stable or improved credit score over time.

U.S. construction spending experienced a slight increase in May, as elevated mortgage rates stemming from the conflict in the Middle East limited homebuilding activities. The Census Bureau of the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday that construction spending rose by 0.1 percent, following a downwardly adjusted increase of 0.3 percent in April. Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a 0.1 percent rise in construction spending, after a previously reported increase of 0.4 percent in April.

On a year-over-year basis, construction spending declined by 1.5 percent in May. Spending on private construction projects remained stable after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. Investment in residential construction saw a 0.3 percent rise, primarily due to renovations.

However, spending on new single-family housing projects fell by 0.1 percent, and there was a significant year-on-year decline of 4.0 percent in May.