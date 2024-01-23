Trump supporter sends marriage proposal to Nikki Haley at New Hampshire rally; here's how she reacted

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley unexpectedly received a marriage proposal from a pro-Trump heckler at a New Hampshire rally on Monday. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (REUTERS)

While the GOP presidential contender was speaking to her supporters at the Artisan Hotel in Salem, she was interrupted by a Trump supporter to ask – “Will you marry me?” The impromptu marriage proposal drew laughter from the crowd and 57-year-old Haley.

The former UN Ambassador, who is married to Maj. Michael Haley, quickly replied to the light-hearted proposal by asking her suitor whether he would cast his ballot for her.

“I’m voting for Trump,” the man responded after a little silence.

“Oh, get out of here!” Haley hit back.

Internet reacts to marriage proposal sent to Haley

The video of the event was shared by an X user on the social media platform, garnering mixed reactions from the netizens.

One X user wrote: “She doesn’t even try to convince him to vote for her, Vivek would have been like “let’s talk”.”

“Too funny! Nobody wants Nikki. We want Trump!” another added.

“She actually handled that pretty well,” one more user reacted.

Nikki Haley clean sweeps Trump in Dixville Notch

Haley has won the Dixville Notch midnight primary in New Hampshire with six votes, managing a clean sweep over former President Donald Trump and all the other candidates.

In the first round of the New Hampshire primary, all six registered voters in Dixville Notch chose Haley.

“A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” said India-American presidential candidate Haley in a statement moments after the vote was recorded. “Thank you Dixville Notch!”

The ballot was cast by two independents and four registered Republicans, and Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, did not receive enough votes to win.

In the 2024 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, the resort town cast the first ballot in the country. Since 1960, Dixville Notch has held first-in-the-nation elections, with the results being declared just after midnight.

In 2016, Governor John Kasich of Ohio defeated Trump in Dixville Notch by three votes to two, but Trump went on to win the primary by a margin of 19 percentage points over the Buckeye Stater.