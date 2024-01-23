New Hampshire Primary Polls live updates: High stake Trump vs Haley battle unleashes
New Hampshire Primary Polls live: Nikki Haley starts on a strong note against Donald Trump, sweeps Dixville Notch's primary with all 6 seats
As New Hampshire Primary Polls has exmerged as a crucial battleground between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withdrawing from the race and endorsing Trump, the contest has narrowed to a two-person showdown.
Trump, coming off a record-setting victory in Iowa, seeks a resounding win in New Hampshire, potentially securing a glide path to the Republican presidential nomination. Meanwhile, Haley, needing a strong showing to propel her to the next contest in her home state of South Carolina, faces an uphill battle against Trump's dominant lead in polls. In a big win for her six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday.
The resort town was the first place in the nation to vote in the 2024 primaries. The voters were outnumbered more than 10-to-1 by reporters from every corner of the globe — not to mention by a pile of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
A victory for Trump could mark a remarkable early campaign triumph despite legal challenges, impeachments, and his tumultuous presidency. The Republican nominee will ultimately face President Joe Biden in the November general election. In Dixville Notch, Haley secured a 6-0 lead over Trump in a tiny hamlet's early balloting, setting the stage for a closely watched primary outcome.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 23, 2024 08:43 PM IST
New Hampshire Primary Polls live: Nikki Haley makes one last appeal to votersJan 23, 2024 08:41 PM IST
New Hampshire Primary Polls live: Republican Presidential Nomination Process Guide
Securing a party's presidential nomination involves a multifaceted process, and for the Republican Party, this journey involves a series of steps leading up to the party convention in the summer. The ultimate goal is to accumulate enough delegates to clinch the nomination, with primaries and caucuses serving as crucial battlegrounds in this intricate political terrain.
Conventions and Delegate Selection:
The Republican Party, like its Democratic counterpart, organizes a convention in the summer where delegates officially choose the nominee. The specific rules and processes vary between parties, but the common thread is the significance of winning delegates during the primaries and caucuses leading up to the convention.
Delegate Accumulation:
Performing well in primaries and caucuses translates to the acquisition of delegates. These delegates play a pivotal role in the final selection of the presidential nominee. The overarching objective is to amass a predetermined number of delegates before the convention convenes.
Types of Nominating Contests and Delegates:
The road to securing the nomination is paved with various types of nominating contests, each presenting its own set of challenges. Additionally, there are different categories of delegates involved in this process. Understanding the intricacies of these contests and delegate distinctions becomes crucial in navigating the timeline, which spans from January to June.
Magic Number and Delegate Math:
The coveted "magic number" represents the threshold a candidate must reach to secure the nomination. For the Republican Party in 2024, this number stands at 1,215 out of 2,429 total delegates awarded during the primary process. Achieving this magic number is the key to becoming the party's official nominee.
Timing and Historical Context:
In years without an incumbent, like the current Republican scenario in 2024, candidates often do not reach the magic number until May or June. A historical example is Donald Trump's first presidential run in 2016 when he hit the magic number on May 26. However, the timeline may vary, and if a candidate, such as Trump, establishes a significant lead in early primaries, they could secure the nomination earlier in the process.
Future Scenarios:
The dynamics of the nomination process remain fluid, and the outcome may hinge on candidates' performance in early contests. While historical patterns offer insights, the influence of polling trends, candidate strategies, and unforeseen variables can shape the course of the Republican presidential nomination process in 2024.Jan 23, 2024 08:37 PM IST
New Hampshire Primary Polls live: Joe Biden is a write-in candidate:
Joe Biden, who is all but guaranteed to be his party’s nominee, won’t appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot following an internal party dispute over the primary's date. National Democrats made South Carolina the first official state on its nominating calendar, but New Hampshire's party chose to stick with Tuesday's state-run primary. No delegates will be awarded from the contest. Still, there is a campaign in the state to write in Biden’s name.Jan 23, 2024 08:31 PM IST
New Hampshire Primary Polls live: What to expect
Primary Night Details: Poll Schedule
The New Hampshire presidential primaries will be held on Tuesday, January 23. The last polls in the state close will at 8 p.m. ET, although polls in most of the state close at 7 p.m. ET. In tiny Dixville Notch, which has only a handful of residents, polls open at midnight ET and have already declared Nikki Haley as a clear winner.
Who gets to vote
Registered Republican party members will vote only in their party’s primary. Independent or unaffiliated voters may vote in either primary. New voters may register on primary day at a polling site, but the deadline to change party affiliation for voters who are already registered was in October. Seventeen-year-olds who will turn 18 by the November general election may vote in the primary.
Delegate Allocation Rules
For Republicans, statewide primary results determine the allocation of New Hampshire's 22 Republican National Convention delegates. Democrats, however, follow different rules, with no delegates allocated based on primary results, as stated by the Democratic National Committee.
Early Outlook
Trump won a competitive New Hampshire primary in 2016 with 35% of the vote, more than double the showing of his nearest competitor, then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Trump fared less well in the state’s heavily Democratic areas, although he still finished slightly ahead of Kasich in those parts of the state. In Iowa, Haley performed best in the state’s more Democratic-friendly areas, but she finished with more votes than the former president in only one county.
What do turnout and advance vote look like
There are 873,000 registered voters in New Hampshire, constituting 31% Republicans and 30% for Democrats. Independents or unaffiliated voters comprise 39% of all voters. 873,000 registered voters in New Hampshire. Registered Republicans make up 31% of voters, compared with 30% for Democrats. Independents or unaffiliated voters comprise 39% of all voters.Jan 23, 2024 08:14 PM IST
New Hampshire Primary Polls live: Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch's primary
The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday, giving her a clean sweep over former President Donald Trump and all the other candidates.
The resort town was the first place in the nation to vote in the 2024 primaries. The voters were outnumbered more than 10-to-1 by reporters from every corner of the globe — not to mention by a pile of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.Share this article
-