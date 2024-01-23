New Hampshire Primary Polls live updates: High stake Trump vs Haley battle unleashes

As New Hampshire Primary Polls has exmerged as a crucial battleground between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withdrawing from the race and endorsing Trump, the contest has narrowed to a two-person showdown. Nikki Haley became the first Republican to challenge former boss Donald Trump, who launched his bid in November.(REUTERS)

Trump, coming off a record-setting victory in Iowa, seeks a resounding win in New Hampshire, potentially securing a glide path to the Republican presidential nomination. Meanwhile, Haley, needing a strong showing to propel her to the next contest in her home state of South Carolina, faces an uphill battle against Trump's dominant lead in polls. In a big win for her six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday.

The resort town was the first place in the nation to vote in the 2024 primaries. The voters were outnumbered more than 10-to-1 by reporters from every corner of the globe — not to mention by a pile of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

A victory for Trump could mark a remarkable early campaign triumph despite legal challenges, impeachments, and his tumultuous presidency. The Republican nominee will ultimately face President Joe Biden in the November general election. In Dixville Notch, Haley secured a 6-0 lead over Trump in a tiny hamlet's early balloting, setting the stage for a closely watched primary outcome.