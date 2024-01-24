close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / When is the next Republican Primary? Key dates revealed post New Hampshire

When is the next Republican Primary? Key dates revealed post New Hampshire

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 24, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Upcoming GOP races outlined after Trump and Biden's victories in New Hampshire

This Tuesday, people in New Hampshire went to vote for their favorite candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. It was the first primary in the country, and as the number of candidates decreased, Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Primary, stopping Nikki Haley from beating him in the state. At the same time, Joe Biden won in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, thanks to a major write-in campaign organized by state party leaders. Now, after Donald Trump and Joe Biden won in New Hampshire, the schedule for the upcoming GOP races is outlined.

(FILES) US President Donald Trump meets with Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House on October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
(FILES) US President Donald Trump meets with Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House on October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Also read: New Hampshire Primary Polls live updates: Trump and Biden win, Haley vows to stay in race

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

When is the next Republican Primary?

The process of selecting candidates began last week with the Iowa caucuses, where former President Donald Trump emerged as the winner. Following this, newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy decided to exit the presidential race, and DeSantis also dropped out on Sunday. DeSantis then endorsed Trump, making him the main contender for the GOP nomination, with Nikki Haley being the only challenger to the front-runner.

After the initial primary, Nevada and the Virgin Islands are scheduled to conduct their caucuses on February 8, and South Carolina will hold its Republican primary on February 24.

Also read: He should have no problem standing on a debate stage: Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump’s ‘mental competency’

Nevada Caucuses

Nevada is organizing two events to select the suitable candidate for the race: a state primary on Feb 6 and caucuses on February 8. The caucuses will determine who gets delegates for the GOP convention. However, Haley and Trump won't directly compete against each other. Haley is in the primary but not the caucuses, and Trump is in the caucuses but not the primary, as reported by CBS.

Trump's strong victory in Iowa on Monday solidified his position within the party. Now, with his win in New Hampshire, it's evident that the former POTUS is poised for a potential return to the White House.

South Carolina Republican Primary

However, all attention is now focused on the upcoming major face-off set for February 24 in South Carolina, a state where Haley has considerable influence. Having served as governor from 2011 to 2017, Haley holds a strong presence. Nevertheless, the trends suggest a different narrative. Despite Haley's familiarity with voters, the state's conservative primary electorate is anticipated to strongly favor Trump. Michigan is scheduled to hold its primary just three days later, on February 27.

The full 2024 Republican primary calendar

January 15: Iowa caucuses

January 23: New Hampshire primary

February 6: Nevada primary (no delegates awarded)

February 8: Nevada caucuses; Virgin Islands caucuses

February 24: South Carolina primary

February 27: Michigan primary

March 2: Idaho caucuses; Missouri caucuses; Michigan state convention (remaining delegates are awarded)

March 3: Washington, D.C., primary

March 4: North Dakota caucuses

March 5:

  • Alabama primary
  • Alaska caucuses
  • American Samoa caucuses
  • Arkansas primary
  • California primary
  • Colorado primary
  • Maine primary
  • Massachusetts primary
  • Minnesota primary
  • North Carolina primary
  • Oklahoma primary
  • Tennessee primary
  • Texas primary
  • Utah caucuses
  • Vermont primary
  • Virginia primary

March 12:

  • Georgia primary
  • Hawaii caucuses
  • Mississippi primary
  • Washington primary

March 15: Northern Mariana caucuses

March 16: Guam caucuses

March 19:

  • Arizona primary
  • Florida primary
  • Illinois primary
  • Kansas primary
  • Ohio primary

March 23: Louisiana primary

April 2:

  • Connecticut primary
  • Delaware primary
  • New York primary
  • Rhode Island primary
  • Wisconsin primary

April 20: Wyoming caucuses

April 21: Puerto Rico primary

April 23: Pennsylvania primary

May 7: Indiana primary

May 14:

  • Maryland primary
  • Nebraska primary
  • West Virginia primary

May 21:

  • Kentucky primary
  • Oregon primary

June 4:

  • Montana primary
  • New Jersey primary
  • New Mexico primary
  • South Dakota primary

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On