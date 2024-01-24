When is the next Republican Primary? Key dates revealed post New Hampshire

This Tuesday, people in New Hampshire went to vote for their favorite candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. It was the first primary in the country, and as the number of candidates decreased, Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Primary, stopping Nikki Haley from beating him in the state. At the same time, Joe Biden won in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, thanks to a major write-in campaign organized by state party leaders. Now, after Donald Trump and Joe Biden won in New Hampshire, the schedule for the upcoming GOP races is outlined. (FILES) US President Donald Trump meets with Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House on October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

When is the next Republican Primary?

The process of selecting candidates began last week with the Iowa caucuses, where former President Donald Trump emerged as the winner. Following this, newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy decided to exit the presidential race, and DeSantis also dropped out on Sunday. DeSantis then endorsed Trump, making him the main contender for the GOP nomination, with Nikki Haley being the only challenger to the front-runner.

After the initial primary, Nevada and the Virgin Islands are scheduled to conduct their caucuses on February 8, and South Carolina will hold its Republican primary on February 24.

Nevada Caucuses

Nevada is organizing two events to select the suitable candidate for the race: a state primary on Feb 6 and caucuses on February 8. The caucuses will determine who gets delegates for the GOP convention. However, Haley and Trump won't directly compete against each other. Haley is in the primary but not the caucuses, and Trump is in the caucuses but not the primary, as reported by CBS.

Trump's strong victory in Iowa on Monday solidified his position within the party. Now, with his win in New Hampshire, it's evident that the former POTUS is poised for a potential return to the White House.

South Carolina Republican Primary

However, all attention is now focused on the upcoming major face-off set for February 24 in South Carolina, a state where Haley has considerable influence. Having served as governor from 2011 to 2017, Haley holds a strong presence. Nevertheless, the trends suggest a different narrative. Despite Haley's familiarity with voters, the state's conservative primary electorate is anticipated to strongly favor Trump. Michigan is scheduled to hold its primary just three days later, on February 27.

The full 2024 Republican primary calendar

January 15: Iowa caucuses

January 23: New Hampshire primary

February 6: Nevada primary (no delegates awarded)

February 8: Nevada caucuses; Virgin Islands caucuses

February 24: South Carolina primary

February 27: Michigan primary

March 2: Idaho caucuses; Missouri caucuses; Michigan state convention (remaining delegates are awarded)

March 3: Washington, D.C., primary

March 4: North Dakota caucuses

March 5:

Alabama primary

Alaska caucuses

American Samoa caucuses

Arkansas primary

California primary

Colorado primary

Maine primary

Massachusetts primary

Minnesota primary

North Carolina primary

Oklahoma primary

Tennessee primary

Texas primary

Utah caucuses

Vermont primary

Virginia primary

March 12:

Georgia primary

Hawaii caucuses

Mississippi primary

Washington primary

March 15: Northern Mariana caucuses

March 16: Guam caucuses

March 19:

Arizona primary

Florida primary

Illinois primary

Kansas primary

Ohio primary

March 23: Louisiana primary

April 2:

Connecticut primary

Delaware primary

New York primary

Rhode Island primary

Wisconsin primary

April 20: Wyoming caucuses

April 21: Puerto Rico primary

April 23: Pennsylvania primary

May 7: Indiana primary

May 14:

Maryland primary

Nebraska primary

West Virginia primary

May 21:

Kentucky primary

Oregon primary

June 4: