When is the next Republican Primary? Key dates revealed post New Hampshire
Upcoming GOP races outlined after Trump and Biden's victories in New Hampshire
This Tuesday, people in New Hampshire went to vote for their favorite candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. It was the first primary in the country, and as the number of candidates decreased, Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Primary, stopping Nikki Haley from beating him in the state. At the same time, Joe Biden won in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, thanks to a major write-in campaign organized by state party leaders. Now, after Donald Trump and Joe Biden won in New Hampshire, the schedule for the upcoming GOP races is outlined.
When is the next Republican Primary?
The process of selecting candidates began last week with the Iowa caucuses, where former President Donald Trump emerged as the winner. Following this, newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy decided to exit the presidential race, and DeSantis also dropped out on Sunday. DeSantis then endorsed Trump, making him the main contender for the GOP nomination, with Nikki Haley being the only challenger to the front-runner.
After the initial primary, Nevada and the Virgin Islands are scheduled to conduct their caucuses on February 8, and South Carolina will hold its Republican primary on February 24.
Nevada Caucuses
Nevada is organizing two events to select the suitable candidate for the race: a state primary on Feb 6 and caucuses on February 8. The caucuses will determine who gets delegates for the GOP convention. However, Haley and Trump won't directly compete against each other. Haley is in the primary but not the caucuses, and Trump is in the caucuses but not the primary, as reported by CBS.
Trump's strong victory in Iowa on Monday solidified his position within the party. Now, with his win in New Hampshire, it's evident that the former POTUS is poised for a potential return to the White House.
South Carolina Republican Primary
However, all attention is now focused on the upcoming major face-off set for February 24 in South Carolina, a state where Haley has considerable influence. Having served as governor from 2011 to 2017, Haley holds a strong presence. Nevertheless, the trends suggest a different narrative. Despite Haley's familiarity with voters, the state's conservative primary electorate is anticipated to strongly favor Trump. Michigan is scheduled to hold its primary just three days later, on February 27.
The full 2024 Republican primary calendar
January 15: Iowa caucuses
January 23: New Hampshire primary
February 6: Nevada primary (no delegates awarded)
February 8: Nevada caucuses; Virgin Islands caucuses
February 24: South Carolina primary
February 27: Michigan primary
March 2: Idaho caucuses; Missouri caucuses; Michigan state convention (remaining delegates are awarded)
March 3: Washington, D.C., primary
March 4: North Dakota caucuses
March 5:
- Alabama primary
- Alaska caucuses
- American Samoa caucuses
- Arkansas primary
- California primary
- Colorado primary
- Maine primary
- Massachusetts primary
- Minnesota primary
- North Carolina primary
- Oklahoma primary
- Tennessee primary
- Texas primary
- Utah caucuses
- Vermont primary
- Virginia primary
March 12:
- Georgia primary
- Hawaii caucuses
- Mississippi primary
- Washington primary
March 15: Northern Mariana caucuses
March 16: Guam caucuses
March 19:
- Arizona primary
- Florida primary
- Illinois primary
- Kansas primary
- Ohio primary
March 23: Louisiana primary
April 2:
- Connecticut primary
- Delaware primary
- New York primary
- Rhode Island primary
- Wisconsin primary
April 20: Wyoming caucuses
April 21: Puerto Rico primary
April 23: Pennsylvania primary
May 7: Indiana primary
May 14:
- Maryland primary
- Nebraska primary
- West Virginia primary
May 21:
- Kentucky primary
- Oregon primary
June 4:
- Montana primary
- New Jersey primary
- New Mexico primary
- South Dakota primary