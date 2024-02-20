‘Ask Alexei Navalny…’: Jon Stewart trolls 'free speech warrior' Carlson’s Russia visit and Putin interview

In a savage 10-minute monologue, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart chastised Tucker Carlson's recent propaganda visit to Russia to interview Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Tucker Carlson and Jon Stewart (The Daily Show)

Stewart first responded to claims from viewers that he's "bothsidest" following last week's season premiere where he took a dig at both potential 2024 presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"The response to the first show last Monday was universally glowing — okay, maybe not universal,” Stewart said while showing screenshots of critical comments on X (formerly Twitter). “But [the backlash was] on Twitter! Everything on Twitter gets a backlash. I’ve seen Twitter tell Labradoodles to go fuck themselves. I just think it’s better to deal head on with what’s an apparent issue to people. I mean … we’re just talking here! It was just one fucking show! It was 20 minutes! I did 20 minutes in one fucking show! But I guess as the famous saying goes: ‘Democracy dies in discussion.’ But look: I have sinned against you, I’m sorry. It was never my intention to say out loud what I saw with my eyes and then brain.”

Jon Stewart takes dig at Tucker Carlson’s Putin interview

Stewart then moved on to Carlson's interview with Putin, as well as lovely Moscow travelogue video in which the former Fox News personality lauded Putin's regime for the grocery store prices and pristine quality of a subway station.

After displaying footage of Carlson complimenting the Russian subway system and marveling at grocery shop carts that will not be transferred to a "homeless encampment," Stewart stated, "I know I've said this before: you're such a d***. Truly, a d***."

In a clip from his Russia trip, Carlson further explains why he's decided to interview Putin. "First, because it's our job, we're in journalism," he stated, adding "it's our duty to inform people."

To this, Stewart murmured as he jotted notes on a pad: "Step one: lie about your work. Step two: lie about your duty."

As Carlson excitedly sniffed some freshly baked bread in the store, Stewart reacted: "This guy really likes bread. If being a free speech warrior means you have to bang the occasional sourdough, nostrovia."

Stewart then criticised Carlson's flattering portrayal of Russia, citing the death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last week from" sudden death syndrome" while serving a 19-year sentence for extremism.

“See, $104 for groceries sounds like a great bargain unless you realize Russians earn less than $200 a week,” Stewart said. “But that’s the kind of context that a — what did you call yourself earlier? A journalist would have provided. But here’s the reality: You f****** know all this because you aren’t as dumb as your face would have us believe. Perhaps if your handlers had allowed, you would have seen there is a hidden fee to your cheap groceries and orderly streets. Ask Alexei Navalny or any of his supporters.”

Stewart explains why Carlson is doing so

Stewart then asked a question that "why is Tucker doing this?" He then became serious and said: “It’s because the old civilisational battle was communism vs. capitalism — that’s what drove the world since World War II. Russia was the enemy then. But now they think the battle is woke vs. un-woke. And in that fight, Putin is an ally to the right. He’s their friend."

“Unfortunately, he is also a brutal and ruthless dictator. So now they have to make Americans a little more comfortable with that. I mean, liberty is nice, but have you seen Russia’s shopping carts? And Tucker would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling assassins [killing Navalny],” he added.

In the end, Stewart highlighted Carlson's reaction to Navalny's death as he said “no decent person would defend” what happened to Russian opposition leader.

“Correct, no decent person would,” The Daily Show host added.

Putin mocks Carlson: ‘Didn’t fully enjoy this interview'

Days after his interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin described his experience, stating that he didn’t fully enjoy this interview.

In a scathing new interview with Pavel Zarubin, Putin said, “To be honest, I thought that he would behave aggressively and ask so-called sharp questions.” “I was not just prepared for this, I wanted it because it would give me the opportunity to respond in the same way,” he added.