Joe Biden blames Congress for Ukraine's Avdiivka fall, urges lawmakers to approve funding bill

Following Russia's takeover of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, US President Joe Biden admitted that that he was not confident if funding would be available before the war-torn nation lost additional territory. President Joe Biden (AP)

On Saturday, Biden comforted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call after Russia took over Avdiivka amid the ongoing war.

When asked if he was optimistic that more US financing would come through before Ukraine lost more territory, Biden asserted, “I'm not”, the Associated Press reported.

US aid for Ukraine is still blocked in Congress, and NATO partners in Europe are grappling to cover the gap.

"Look, Ukrainians have fought so bravely," Biden said. "There is so much on the line. The idea now when they are running out of ammunition that we’re going to walk away, I find it absurd."

The US President, however, “reaffirmed the strong bipartisan support in the US government and among the American people for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Later, Biden took to Twitter (Formerly X) to urge Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine.

After the call between the two leaders, Zelenskyy in a post on Telegram said, “I am delighted that I can count on the complete backing of the American president. We also agree that the US Congress made a wise decision.”

US officials express alarm over Russian successes in the war

The collapse of Avdiivka, an industrial city in Ukraine's eastern Donbas area, represented a significant symbolic success for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The city has been a symbol of Ukraine's steadfast resistance against Russian aggression since 2014.

Earlier this week, the US Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with bipartisan support, including $60 billion for Ukraine. However, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that he will not bring the bill to the floor, and the House is now on a two-week vacation.

US officials have recently expressed alarm over Russian successes in the battle, claiming they are a result of declining assistance. Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, stated in a statement to CNN that the pullout from Avdiivka is an outcome of the blocked foreign aid bill in Congress.

“This is the cost of Congressional inaction. The Ukrainians continue to fight bravely, but they are running low on supplies. It is critical that the House approve additional Ukraine funding without delay so that we can provide Ukraine with the artillery ammunition and other critical equipment they need to defend their country,” she said.