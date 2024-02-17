Tucker Carlson condemns Putin, calls Alexei Navalny's death ‘barbaric’

Tucker Carlson recently spoke at length to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a two-hour-long interview. Despite Putin mocking the former Fox News host for an unsatisfactory interview, Carlson remained tight-lipped, until now. Following Alexei Navalny's death, Carlson condemned Putin, calling the Russian opposition leader's demise “barbaric,” per Daily Mail. Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson slams Putin amid Navalny's death

Ex-Fox News host breaks silence on Navalny's death

Carlson told the outlet, “I didn't even know it happened till I saw the Daily Mail story.” He continued, “It's horrifying what happened to Navalny. The whole thing is barbaric and awful.” “No decent person would defend it,” Carlson added.

The 54-year-old commentator faced severe criticism for his bizarre statements on leadership during his interview with Russia's top leader. Throughout the conversation, Carlson barely got his word in, and Putin gave lengthy statements. His statement, “Every leader kills people, including my leader,” sparked outrage on social media.

Tucker Carlson dubbed ‘naive’ by political expert

In light of Navalny's death, Political Consultant Alex Deane slammed Carlson's interview with Putin as “weak and naive.” In reference to the Russian opposition leader's death, Deane said that he “can't imagine how Carlson must be feeling,” per GB News.

“He goes talks about the gum drop smiles on the streets of Russia and how happy people are in the supermarkets and so forth. And in the very week that pathetic interview drops, Putin's main opposition is murdered in custody,” Deane added.

What happened to Alexei Navalny?

Amid the news about Navalny's death, a statement from the Office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia was released detailing the moments before his death. “On February 16, 2024, in correctional colony No 3, convict A A Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness,” the statement reads.

“The institution's medical workers immediately arrived, and an emergency medical team was called,” the statement continues. “All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but they did not yield positive results... Emergency medical doctors confirmed the death of the convict,” it adds.