Alexei Navalny Latest news: World leaders blame ‘brutal’ Russia's Vladimir Putin

Alexei Navalny Latest news: Russian Opposition activist Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in a court in Moscow, Russia.

Alexei Navalny Latest news: Jailed Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died in prison, Russian officials said. The Russian opposition leader's death was confirmed by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence. "On February 16, 2024, in correctional colony No 3, convict A A Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness," a statement read. US vice president Kamala Harris said that Alexei Navalny's death, if confirmed, would be a further sign of the brutality of Vladimir Putin....Read More

Voicing skepticism over Russia's official explanation that Alexei Nalvany died after a fall at the penal colony, Kamala Harris said, "Let us be clear, Russia is responsible. This is a further sign of Putin's brutality" if the death is confirmed.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that if reports of Alexei Navalny's death are accurate, they underscore Russia's “weakness and rot.”

Following are reactions to the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny: