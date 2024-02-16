Alexei Navalny Latest news: World leaders blame ‘brutal’ Russia's Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny Latest news: Jailed Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died in prison, Russian officials said. The Russian opposition leader's death was confirmed by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence. "On February 16, 2024, in correctional colony No 3, convict A A Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness," a statement read. US vice president Kamala Harris said that Alexei Navalny's death, if confirmed, would be a further sign of the brutality of Vladimir Putin....Read More
Voicing skepticism over Russia's official explanation that Alexei Nalvany died after a fall at the penal colony, Kamala Harris said, "Let us be clear, Russia is responsible. This is a further sign of Putin's brutality" if the death is confirmed.
Meanwhile, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that if reports of Alexei Navalny's death are accurate, they underscore Russia's “weakness and rot.”
Following are reactions to the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny:
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Kamala Harris on Navalny death, "Russia is responsible"
US Vice President Kamala Harris said the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony on Friday, if confirmed, would be a further sign of the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: What Italy PM said
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "disturbing".
"We express our heartfelt condolences and hope that full clarity will be revealed over this disturbing event," Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Polish PM says will 'never forgive' Alexei Navalny's death
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk pledged to "never forgive" following an earlier announcement of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in prison.
"Alexei, we will never forget you. And we will never forgive them," Donald Tusk said on X (formerly Twitter).
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: What he said on Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny said of Vladimir Putin earlier, "However much he pretends to be a great geo-politician, he'll go down in history as a poisoner. There was Alexander the Liberator, Yaroslav the Wise, and Putin the Underwear Poisoner."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Navalny had 'no health complaints' in court on Thursday
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny did not appear to have any health complaints when speaking by video link to a court on Thursday.
Navalny did not complain about his health and "spoke actively, presenting arguments in defence of his position", a regional court from the city of Vladimir, to the east of Moscow, said.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Where is Vladimir Putin?
Russian president Vladimir Putin was on a visit to Chelyabinsk. In footage of a meeting with workers in the Urals city published after the announcement of the death, he made no mention of Alexei Navalny.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: European Commission president ‘deeply disturbed’
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said, "Deeply disturbed and saddened by news of the death of Alexei Navalny. Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people. A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about. Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: What France's foreign minister said
French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne said, "Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression. His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime. To his family, his loved ones and the Russian people, France presents its condolences."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: UK's stern response against Vladimir Putin
British foreign minister David Cameron said that Vladimir Putin should be accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny.
“Navalny fought bravely against corruption. Putin’s Russia fabricated charges against him, poisoned him, sent him to an arctic penal colony & now he has tragically died,” he said, adding, "Putin should be accountable for what has happened - no one should doubt the dreadful nature of his regime."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: US says death 'underscores Russian weakness and rot'
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that Alexei Navalny's death underscores the "weakness and rot" at the heart of the Russian government.
"Russia is responsible for this," he said.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: What he wrote in final social media post
Alexei Navalny's final posts on social media spoke of 'punishment cell'. Alexei Navalny sent his wife a Valentine's Day message and claimed he had been given "15 days in a punishment cell".
In a tribute to his wife, he wrote "everything is like in a song with you. Between us there are cities, the take-off lights of airfields, blue snowstorms and thousands of kilometres. But I feel that you are near every second, and I love you more and more."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Spanish PM ‘shocked’
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez said that he was "shocked" by the death of Alexei Navalny, who was "unjustly imprisoned".
"Shocked by the news of the death in prison of Alexei Navalny, unjustly imprisoned by the Putin regime for his defence of human rights and democracy. My condolences to his family and friends and to all those in Russia who defend democratic values and pay for it the highest of prices," he said.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Paid for his bravery, German chancellor on Navalny's death
Alexei Navalny appears to have paid for his bravery with his life, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said, linking the death of the prominent Kremlin critic to the Russian political apparatus.
"He stood up for democracy and freedom in Russia - and apparently paid for his courage with his life," he said.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Russian writer on Navalny's death
Renowned Russian writer Boris Akunin said that Alexei Navalny had become "immortal" and presented now even a bigger threat to Vladimir Putin.
“There is nothing more the dictator can do to Navalny, Navalny is dead and has become immortal,” he said, adding, "I also think that a murdered Alexei Navalny will be a bigger threat for the dictator than a living one. Most likely, to drown out voices of protest, he (Putin) will launch a campaign of terror in the country."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: His mother's first reaction
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was quoted by Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta as saying that her son had been "alive, healthy and happy" when she last saw him on February 12.
“I don't want to hear any condolences. We saw him in prison on the (Feb) 12, in a meeting. He was alive, healthy and happy,” she said.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: What Rishi Sunak said
UK PM Rishi Sunak said, "This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: His aide has not confirmed Alexei Navalny's death
Alexei Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said that he was unable to confirm the death, adding that the Russian opposition leader's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where he had been serving his sentence.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Poland top diplomat blames Vladimir Putin
Poland's top diplomat said Russian president Vladimir Putin was "responsible" for the death of Alexei Navalny.
"He was convicted in a trial on false charges, with false evidence. He was put in prison, where he lived in terrible conditions. Vladimir Putin is responsible for all this," Radoslaw Sikorski said.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: ‘Terrible tragedy if confirmed’, says White House
The White House said that the death in prison of Russian opposition leader Alexy Navalny, if confirmed, would be “a terrible tragedy.” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the Kremlin's "long and sordid" history of harming its opponents "raises real and obvious questions about what happened here."
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: Doctors spent ‘30 minutes’ to revive Alexei Navalny
Local medics spent half an hour trying to revive Alexei Navalny after he fell ill on a walk, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
Alexei Navalny Latest Updates: What Kremlin spokesman said
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian president Vladimir Putin has been told about Alexei Navalny's death.