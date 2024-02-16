Alexei Navalny had 'no health complaints' in court this week: Report

Deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny did not appear to have any health complaints when speaking by video link to a court on Thursday, state media reported. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears via a video link from the Arctic penal colony.(AP)

Navalny did not complain about his health and "spoke actively, presenting arguments in defence of his position", a regional court from the city of Vladimir, to the east of Moscow, told the RIA news agency.