 Alexei Navalny had 'no health complaints' in court this week: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Alexei Navalny had 'no health complaints' in court this week: Report

Alexei Navalny had 'no health complaints' in court this week: Report

AFP |
Feb 16, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Alexei Navalny did not complain about his health and "spoke actively, presenting arguments in defence of his position".

Deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny did not appear to have any health complaints when speaking by video link to a court on Thursday, state media reported.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears via a video link from the Arctic penal colony.(AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears via a video link from the Arctic penal colony.(AP)

Navalny did not complain about his health and "spoke actively, presenting arguments in defence of his position", a regional court from the city of Vladimir, to the east of Moscow, told the RIA news agency.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On