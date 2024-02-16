Alexei Navalny had 'no health complaints' in court this week: Report
AFP |
Feb 16, 2024 07:36 PM IST
Alexei Navalny did not complain about his health and "spoke actively, presenting arguments in defence of his position".
Deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny did not appear to have any health complaints when speaking by video link to a court on Thursday, state media reported.
Navalny did not complain about his health and "spoke actively, presenting arguments in defence of his position", a regional court from the city of Vladimir, to the east of Moscow, told the RIA news agency.
