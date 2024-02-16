 Alexei Navalny's wife: Vladimir Putin will not go unpunished for this | World News - Hindustan Times
Alexei Navalny's wife: Vladimir Putin will not go unpunished for this

Feb 17, 2024 02:50 AM IST

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya said that her son had been "alive, healthy and happy" when she last saw him on February 12.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his close aides will not go unpunished if the death of Alexei Navalny turns out to be true, the Kremlin critic's wife Yulia Navalnaya said as she called upon the international community to come together and fight against the "horrific regime" in Russia. Yulia Navalnaya made the comments at the Munich Security Conference.

Alexei Navalny Dies: Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attends the Munich Security Conference (MSC).(Reuters)
"I'd like Putin and all his staff... to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family and with my husband," she said, adding, "We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today. Vladimir Putin should be personally held for all the atrocities they have committed in our country in the last years."

"We cannot trust Putin and the Putin government. They always lie," she said, continuing, “But if this is true, I want Putin, his entire entourage, Putin's friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband. And this day will come very soon.”

"Both this regime and Vladimir Putin must bear personal responsibility for all the terrible things they have been doing to my country, to our country, Russia, in recent years," she said.

This comes after US secretary of state Antony Blinken met with Yulia Navalnaya at the Munich Security Conference and expressed his condolences if reports of the death of her husband are true. The US State Department said that Antony Blinken “reiterated that Russia is responsible for his death.”

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya said that her son had been "alive, healthy and happy" when she last saw him on February 12. Lyudmila Navalnaya wrote in a Facebook post, "I don't want to hear any condolences. We saw him in prison on the (Feb) 12, in a meeting. He was alive, healthy and happy."

