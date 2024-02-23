Are you even a true K-drama fan if you do not engage with the visuals on a sensory level and find yourself transported to the bustling streets of Seoul while immersing in the sights, sounds and most importantly, the flavours of South Korea set in cozy noodle shops or bustling food markets or trendy restaurants that especially feature the protagonists indulging in steaming bowls of seafood ramen? The mere recall of their expressions of delight and on-screen palpable satisfaction is enough to make us crave a droolworthy bowl of piping hot seafood ramen.

K-dramas sparking your cravings for Seafood Ramen? Here's the perfect recipe (Photo by Chowman Chain of Restaurants)