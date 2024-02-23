K-dramas sparking your cravings for Seafood Ramen? Here's the perfect recipe
This weekend night, let the K-dramas be your source of inspiration to home cook a comforting dish of seafood ramen in your own kitchen. Recipe inside
Are you even a true K-drama fan if you do not engage with the visuals on a sensory level and find yourself transported to the bustling streets of Seoul while immersing in the sights, sounds and most importantly, the flavours of South Korea set in cozy noodle shops or bustling food markets or trendy restaurants that especially feature the protagonists indulging in steaming bowls of seafood ramen? The mere recall of their expressions of delight and on-screen palpable satisfaction is enough to make us crave a droolworthy bowl of piping hot seafood ramen.
So this weekend night, we are letting the K-dramas be our source of inspiration as we straighten our chef's hat to recreate a comforting dish of seafood ramen in our own kitchen with this scrumptious recipe -
INGREDIENTS:
Shrimps- 8 to 10 pcs
Squid -8 to 10 pcs
Fish -0.03 gm
Boiled egg -1whole
Boiled noodles -0.15gm
Chinese cabbage -0.02gm
Dice carrot -0.008gm
Pak choi -1 to 2 sticks
Broccoli -0.02gm
Baby corn -1 whole
Button mushroom -0.02gm
Black fungus-0.002gm
Green zucchini- ½ Pc
Yellow zucchini- ½ Pc
Fresh red chilli-2to 3 (depending on spice tolerance)
Nori Sheet-1 whole (cut into square pieces)
Water – 1 pot
Salt -as per taste
Sugar-as per taste
White pepper-0.001 gm
Light soya -2 tablespoons
Dark soya -1 ½ tablespoon
Oyster sauce -1 teaspoon
Wine- 1 ½ tablespoon
Sesame Seeds (black & white) – ½ teaspoon
METHOD:
- First, take a pot of filtered water and heat it on a stove till it starts boiling. Boil an egg, deshell & keep aside.
- Add a few pinches of salt and one by one, start putting the shrimp, squid, fish and chicken and start steaming them.
- This will be followed by pouring in all the exotic veggies, some white pepper, salt & sugar along with oyster and soya sauces.
- Now add the noodles to boil and top it off with nori sheet, white wine.
- Garnish with sliced red chillies, and Black & white sesame and place the boiled egg sliced into two halves.