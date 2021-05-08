Pose star Mj Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph to work together in Apple comedy series
While Mj Rodriguez will play a character named Sofia, Maya Rudolph will be seen as Molly in Apple comedy series.
Pose actor Mj Rodriguez has joined Maya Rudolph-led yet-untitled comedy series set at Apple. The series, which hails from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbar, follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.
According to Deadline, Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.
Rudolph, Yang and Hubbar will also serve as executive producers.
Universal Television is the studio behind the project.
