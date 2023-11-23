close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / As Disney's Wish releases in cinemas, here are 5 other ‘magical’ animated films to watch from the studio

As Disney's Wish releases in cinemas, here are 5 other ‘magical’ animated films to watch from the studio

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 23, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose, and Evan Peters among others have lent their voices to Wish, Disney's latest animated magical adventure film.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe — the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico — to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. (Also Read: Frozen 4 is already ‘in the works’ alongside part 3, Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals)

Wish releases in cinemas on November 24
Wish releases in cinemas on November 24

As audiences delve into the world of Wish, here are some ‘magical’ offerings from Disney to watch before the release of the film.

Frozen

Frozen, a film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the story revolves around Elsa and how she discovers her magical powers. Frozen 2 continues the story where sisters Anna and Elsa, along with their friends Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf, embark on a journey to an enchanted forest to uncover the origins of Elsa's magical powers. Frozen 2 released three years after the original film.

Cinderella

The story of the film revolves around Ella and how she was mistreated by her stepmother. It shows how faith makes her find the love of her life who comes to find her back and eventually, they end up having a happily ever after.

The Princess and the Frog

An animated musical romantic fantasy comedy produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film tells the story of a hardworking waitress who dreams of opening her own restaurant. Tiana kisses a prince who was turned into a frog by an evil witch doctor. Now, she needs to find a way to turn into a human again before its too late.

Aladdin

Aladdin, a musical fantasy, narrates the love story between street urchin Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. With the help of his wish-granting Genie friend, Aladdin faces the wicked sorcerer Jafar to marry his beloved Jasmine.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon introduced the world with Sisu, a magical water Dragon who accompanies Raya on her quest to save Kumandra. Sisu’s magical abilities set her apart from Disney’s other dragons.

