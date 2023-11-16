Frozen 4 is already ‘in the works’ alongside part 3, Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals

The beloved Disney musical franchise Frozen seems to be growing not one-fold but two-fold with CEO Bob Iger spilling the beans on a fourth film. As fans eagerly await Frozen 3, Iger revealed that Frozen 4 is “in the works too.” The first film of the franchise, which premiered in 2013, raked in a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide. Following its remarkable success at the box office, Frozen 2 was released in theatres on November 22, 2019. It became the second highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning $1.45 billion globally. Disney's Frozen 2(Disney Frozen/ Instagram)

Both Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures films were directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. According to Iger, 72, Lee is set to direct the third and fourth films as well. In a conversation with GMA star Michael Strahan on Thursday, Iger said, “Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there, Michael. ‘Frozen 3’ is in the works and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too.”

“But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee, who created ‘Frozen,’ the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen II,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories,” he added. Iger also addressed the opening of a new “World of Frozen” land at the Hong Kong Disneyland on November, 20. He said, “For years at our Disney parks, we've been creating these large, immersive worlds.”

“Essentially, they're the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we've told whether it's Cars Land or Star Wars or Pandora, and of course Frozen, being our most valuable franchise, as you mentioned, a very successful film, I think it's just ripe for basically, building the place that Frozen takes place in and it's just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of Frozen and interact with all the great characters for films,” Iger added.

The Frozen franchise is set in the land of Arendelle, featuring fan-favourite characters like Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and Olaf. Iger revealed that the latest addition to the Disneyland park allows fans a glimpse into the land of Arendelle. “The best thing here is you visit and you actually can meet Olaf and Anna and Elsa and all the gang from Frozen. Of course, there are attractions but there's also great restaurants,” he said.

